Ceiling and floor predictions for NFC North teams in the 2025 NFL Season

The NFC North could be the best division in football in 2025. Let's make some ceiling and floor record predictions for each team. There is a possibility that all four teams could not only finish with a winning record, but also make the playoffs in this division.

There are some true juggernauts in this division, and it would not be out of the question to see all four teams emerge as contenders or borderline-contenders in 2025. What we might see from the NFC North could be one of the best divisions in the history of the NFL.

Let's make some ceiling and floor record predictions for 2025.

Ceiling and floor record predictions for each NFC North team

Detroit Lions



Ceiling: 15-2

Floor: 10-7

The Detroit Lions have the best roster in football and could ride that and elite coaching to another 15-win season. They were able to go 15-2 in the 2024 NFL Season despite having a ton of defensive injuries, so this team is for real, and the Lions of old are gone.

However, some shaky performances with a new offensive and defensive coordinator, and perhaps more injuries could prevent this team from replicating their win total from 2024. A 10-win season where the Lions just are not as dominant is in the cards as well.

Green Bay Packers



Ceiling: 14-3

Floor: 9-8

The 2025 NFL Season could be when the Green Bay Packers truly put it all together and erupt - they have one of the deepest rosters in the NFL and are inching closer toward contention. Jordan Love taking another step forward could also contribute to what could be a 14-win season.

However, they could regress a bit back to being a 9-win team if Love struggles with interceptions and if the team still seems to be stuck in that 'good not great' gear.

Chicago Bears



Ceiling: 11-6

Floor: 7-10

If all goes well, the offensive whiz-head coach Ben Johnson could lead this loaded Chicago Bears roster to an 11-6 record in the 2025 NFL Season. The offensive personnel is honestly not too far off from what he had with the Detroit Lions.

But there is a scenario where Caleb Williams is still showing some early-career struggles. Some turbulence on offense but still fielding a stout defense may see the Bears winning seven games instead.

Minnesota Vikings



Ceiling: 12-5

Floor: 8-9

If de-facto rookie QB JJ McCarthy is producing nearly right out of the gate, the Minnesota Vikings could see a 12-win season and perhaps similar to what the Washington Commanders saw with Jayden Daniels in 2024. The Vikings offensive system is clearly one of the more QB-friendly in the NFL.

But if McCarthy is a slower study and is not finding that immediate success, the Vikings may bottom-out with eight wins, as the roster and defense are just too good to not at least stack some wins in 2025.