Shocking NFL quarterback names could soon sign mega-contract extensions

The NFL goes as the quarterbacks go. This league has never been more quarterback-centric than it is right now. The most well-known players in the game are not only quarterbacks, but often referred to as one word.

Everyone knows who you're talking about when you say Lamar.

Nothing else is needed there - the legacies that many of these passers are making are insane. The money these players make is also out of this world, too, and we've outlined some quarterbacks who could soon sign massive contracts.

A handful of NFL quarterbacks could soon be in line to sign massive contract extensions

CJ Stroud, Houston Texans

After an all-time rookie season, Houston Texans quarterback CJ Stroud has regressed in 2024 and 2025 and has honestly been rather average. He's now under contract through the 2027 season since the Texans picked up his fifth-year option, but there's a reason why no deal has been done yet.

He is eligible for one, but Houston clearly isn't running to get this done. If Stroud is again average in 2026, the Texans may have no choice but to let 2027 play out and go from there, but a strong season similar to what we saw in 2023 would absolutely have the front office ready to fork-over a massive deal. The ball is 100 percent in Stroud's court.

Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers

Bryce Young played the best football of his career in 2025, but the Carolina Panthers still finished with a losing record, and Young was, like Stroud, rather average. I'm not sure Carolina is in a rush to get this deal done, either.

But if Young can take a leap similar to what he did from 2024 into 2025, Carolina would have to strongly consider an extension. Young has dealt with a ton of dysfunction, and 2025 did seem to represent things beginning to stabilize. He still has to elevate his game a bit more, but the opening is there for a deal to get done.