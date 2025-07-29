Some of the NFL's worst rosters have something in common (and it's bad)

Some of the worst rosters in the NFL have something in common, and it's not just the fact that they don't have franchise quarterbacks.

Actually, in some cases, it has nothing to do with having a quarterback, or at least the possibility of having a quarterback in place.

No, some of the worst rosters in the NFL -- teams like the Titans, Browns, and Saints -- share something in common that you definitely don't want to have if you're a bad team: They're old.

Worst NFL rosters are also some of the oldest in the league in 2025

Let's take a quick look at the 10 oldest teams in the NFL by average player age:

10. Detroit Lions: 26.20 years

9. Tennessee Titans: 26.23 years

8. Cleveland Browns: 26.27 years

7. New Orleans Saints: 26.30 years

6. New York Giants: 26.34 years

5. Houston Texans: 26.46 years

4. San Francisco 49ers: 26.54 years

3. Atlanta Falcons: 26.65 years

2. Pittsburgh Steelers: 26.82 years

1. Washington Commanders: 27.52 years

The teams in italics on this list above are teams that either finished with one of the 10 worst records in the league last year, or teams that are being projected to pick in the top 10 of the 2026 NFL Draft currently.

Heck, it's really not even great news for teams like the Commanders -- who finished in the NFL's final four last year -- to be at the bottom of this list. An average age on your roster of nearly 28 is diabolical. The Steelers are an understandable one, given the addition of Aaron Rodgers this offseason, but they have been making a habit of adding older veterans this offseason (Rodgers, Jalen Ramsey, Darius Slay, among others).

The fact that the team with the #1 overall pick in the NFL Draft this past year (Titans) is coming in as the 9th-oldest roster in the league is a problem, and you can sort of tell which teams are poised to be selling at this year's trade deadline.

Being an older roster in the NFL isn't necessarily a bad thing, but it can be indicative that you're pushing too many chips all in on a specific year or you have too many bad free agent acquisitions because you've drafted poorly.

In the case of some of the worst teams on that list, I'd say the latter is pretty true.