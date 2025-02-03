Shilo Sanders, a highly anticipated NFL Draft prospect and son of Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, continues to face significant scrutiny after multiple subpar performances during Senior Bowl practices.

While many fans on the internet have already labeled him a potential draft bust, Sanders is doing his best to stay focused on what matters most: impressing NFL scouts and his inner circle.

Montages of Sanders’ worst plays at the Senior Bowl quickly spread across social media, amplifying the criticism and sparking heated debate about his ability to succeed at the next level. Some fans have gone so far as to say that Saunders, who played safety for the University of Colorado, is more hype than substance. But for Saunders, the outside noise is just that—noise.

Uh oh: Shilo Sanders has gone viral for STRUGGLING at the East-West Shrine Bowl practices.



Shilo's draft stock is tanking...😳 pic.twitter.com/41pCeXWFun — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 28, 2025

In an emotional response to the criticism, Sanders spoke his mind when asked about the negative footage and reactions.

“They do that to our president, they do it to everybody,” he said, “I just care about what the scouts think. I care about what Coach Prime thinks and what my family thinks.”

Shilo Sanders' Senior Bowl pratcice will not determine his NFL landing spot

Sanders’ statement underscores his understanding of the pressures of being a high-profile player, particularly one with such a famous lineage. Deion Sanders, his father, is a legendary NFL player known for his own Hall of Fame career, and the shadow of such a name can be both a blessing and a curse.

While his father’s influence undoubtedly opened doors for Shilo, it also set high expectations that have only intensified as the NFL Draft approaches.

Despite his potential, Sanders has yet to truly wow scouts and analysts. His performances during the Senior Bowl practices showed flashes of potential but also revealed significant areas where he needs improvement.

Sanders is not considered one of the top safety prospects in this year’s draft class, with most experts predicting that Shiloh will land on the second or third day of the draft. To improve his stock, he must deliver strong performances at upcoming pre-draft activities like the NFL Combine and team interviews.

For now, Sanders remains focused on what he can control. His statement reflects maturity, as he understands the importance of staying grounded amid the hype and scrutiny. Whether or not he can prove his doubters wrong will depend on his ability to elevate his game in the coming months.

But as the NFL Draft looms closer, it’s clear that Shilo Sanders isn’t letting the critics dictate his future—he’s focused on winning over the scouts who matter most.