The 2025 NFL Draft is just three months away, so let's roll out yet another mock draft, and this one is one round long. With the Senior Bowl well underway, we are getting an up close look at some of the better prospects in the NFL Draft. One unfortunate thing seems true here; this NFL Draft class does not feel nearly as talented as last year's NFL Draft.

And the QB class just isn't as good. Heck, of the six first-round QBs that went in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, both Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders would probably go after those six. We'll see what teams end up going in the 2025 NFL Draft, as they may have to get creative.

Let's roll out our latest mock draft. This one is the entire first round.

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Latest first-round mock draft approaching Super Bowl

1. Tennessee Titans - Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

The Tennessee Titans take pass rusher Abdul Carter, who seems to be the best overall prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft.

2. Cleveland Browns - Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

The Cleveland Browns are putting off the rookie QB selection for a different round or year, as they grab Mason Graham from Michigan. The two best defensive prospects are already off the board.

3. New York Giants - Cam Ward, QB, Miami (FL)

The New York Giants take Cam Ward in what feels like this regime's last chance to make something happen. Ward has to hit if Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen want to keep their jobs.

4. New England Patriots - Will Campbell, OT, LSU

Getting some protection for Drake Maye is the top priority, so the New England Patriots grab Will Campbell at pick four in this NFL mock draft.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars - Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado

Travis Hunter can play both sides of the ball, but we will see if the Jacksonville Jaguars end up using him that way. The Jags do need desperate CB help, though.

6. Las Vegas Raiders - Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

The Las Vegas Raiders have Shedeur Sanders fall into their laps at pick six. A QB room that features Russell Wilson for a year to pave the way for Sanders does make some sense.

7. New York Jets - Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia

The New York Jets continue adding to their stout defensive line and grab Mykel Williams at pick seven in this 2025 NFL mock draft. We'll see what happens with Aaron Rodgers in due time.

8. Carolina Panthers - Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

The Carolina Panthers make a huge move to build around Bryce Young and grab Tetairoa McMillan at pick eight. The Panthers could be sneaky good in 2025.

9. New Orleans Saints - Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M

The New Orleans Saints are a mess but could continue building their young defensive front with Nic Scourton at pick nine.

10. Chicago Bears - Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

The Chicago Bears would address their offensive line in free agency in the event that they draft Ashton Jeanty at pick 10.

11. San Francisco 49ers - Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

The San Francisco 49ers grab Will Johnson at pick 11, as CB Charvarius Ward is a free agent this offseason.

12. Dallas Cowboys - Luther Burden, WR, Missouri

The Dallas Cowboys find a legitimate running mate for CeeDeee Lamb and Dak Prescott and grab Luther Burden from Missouri. Burden is very good with the ball in his hands.

13. Miami Dolphins - Kelvin Banks Jr, OT, Texas

The Miami Dolphins need some help in the trenches for their late-season struggles, so Kelvin Banks Jr is a logical choice here at pick 13.

14. Indianapolis Colts - Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

The Indianapolis Colts have good weaponry, but they are missing a viable tight end, so Tyler Warren makes all the sense in the world here at pick 14.

15. Atlanta Falcons - Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

The Atlanta Falcons have to figure out the defensive side of the ball, and the best safety in the class in Malaki Starks brings an immediate boost next to Jessie Bates III.

16. Arizona Cardinals - Tyler Booker, OG, Alabama

Some more help along the offensive line for Kyler Murray is on the way, and Tyler Booker is one of the few sure-things in the 2025 NFL Draft class.

17. Cincinnati Bengals - James Pearce Jr, EDGE, Tennessee

The Cincinnati Bengals have a crucial offseason ahead. They must get better on defense, so grabbing pass rusher James Pearce Jr at pick 17 makes a lot of sense for the franchise.

18. Seattle Seahawks - Cameron Williams, OT, Texas

The Seattle Seahawks need a franchise QB, but they are not in a spot to grab one just yet. They take Cameron Williams from Texas in the middle of the first round.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Shavon Revel, CB, East Carolina

Tampa Bay lost former offensive coordinator Liam Coen to the Jacksonville Jaguars, but they do need some secondary help, so Shavon Revel from East Carolina is going to be the choice here.

20. Denver Broncos - Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

The Denver Broncos would struggle to find a better fit on offense than Emeka Egbuka. He can fill that "z" role that the Broncos' offense is missing, and he could form an immediate connection with QB Bo Nix.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers - Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame

The Pittsburgh Steelers have to get some secondary help. Benjamin Morrison could be an immediate starter for the Steelers in 2025 and beyond. Pittsburgh also does need some serious WR help.

22. Los Angeles Chargers - Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

The Los Angeles Chargers need a couple more weapons, so they grab a very polished WR prospect in Matthew Golden from Texas at pick 22.

23. Green Bay Packers - Jahdae Barron, DB, Texas

Perhaps this year's Brian Branch, Jahdae Barron is going to be a stud in the secondary at the next level. Barron might be able to step up and help lessen the blow from the Green Bay Packers likely moving on from Jaire Alexander.

24. Minnesota Vikings - Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

With Harrison Smith potentially retiring and Cam Bynum a free agent in 2025, the Minnesota Vikings may need some serious help at safety, so Nick Emmanwori is a pretty safe first-round pick.

25. Houston Texans - Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

The Houston Texans need some offensive line help, so they grab a very solid OT prospect in Josh Simmons, which allows them the flexibility to shuffle their offensive line to ensure the five best are out there.

26. Los Angeles Rams - Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

The Los Angeles Rams need to continue building up their young weaponry on offense, so they grab tight end Colston Loveland in the first round of this mock draft.

27. Baltimore Ravens - Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia

The Baltimore Ravens continue beefing up their defense and grab Jalon Walker from Georgia near the bottom of the first round.

28. Detroit Lions - Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss

The Detroit Lions had some insanely tough injuries on defense in 2024. They bolster the defensive front with Walter Nolen from Ole Miss.

29. Washington Commanders - Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders were playing with house money in 2024, and this is especially true along the offensive line. Expect the team to target an OL prospect very early in the 2025 NFL Draft.

30. Buffalo Bills - Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon

The Buffalo Bills need to continue turning the page along their defensive line, so they grab Derrick Harmon from Oregon in the first round.

31. Philadelphia Eagles - Jihaad Campell, LB, Alabama

Could the Philadelphia Eagles fail to retain stud ILB Zack Baun in free agency? If so, Philly may feel the need to target a top linebacker in the first round, so Jihaad Campbell is the pick here.

32. Kansas City Chiefs - Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

The Kansas City Chiefs grab RB Omarion Hampton from North Carolina with the final pick in the first round of our latest mock draft.