Steelers must forget about Aaron Rodgers and go forth with current QB room

The Pittsburgh Steelers seem to be the last team that could sign Aaron Rodgers, but at this point, it would not make much sense for them to make the move. The Steelers have toyed around with the quarterback room for years now and have tried temporary Band-Aids and have also whiffed on QBs in recent years through the draft as well.

Heading into the 2024 NFL Season, many thought that the QB room of Russell Wilson and Justin Fields was elite GM-ing by Omar Khan, but it turns out that the total opposite was true, as each player is now on a new team and somehow still in line to start.

Well, many have speculated when and if the Pittsburgh Steelers would sign Aaron Rodgers, but at this point, it makes no sense.

Steelers should finally embrace the rookie QB route

The Pittsburgh Steelers took Ohio State QB Will Howard late in the 2025 NFL Draft, and there is a lot to like about Howard's game. Pittsburgh should absolutely see what they have, if anything, in Howard, as that is simply how a rookie QB should be handled and why teams often rebuild or ascend to contender status.

If Howard was a late-round gem, the Pittsburgh Steelers have their franchise QB, but if he isn't any good, they'll have a high pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, which puts them in a much better spot to find a franchise passer. And if the team signs Aaron Rodgers, they'll simply be back in the same position they were in this past offseason.

The Steelers have to quit messing around here and need to erase the possibility of Aaron Rodgers from their minds. Go forward with Will Howard as the starting QB and see what you have in the player, as either way, the franchise could be put back on the right track.