Super Bowl LX: Early picks and predictions for the final game of 2025

And then there were two - the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots, the no. 1 and no. 2 seed in each conference, meet for the second time in the Super Bowl. The two teams first met back in Super XLIX in the 2014 NFL Season, which ended up being a Patriots' victory.

This is Seattle's fourth Super Bowl appearance, having also made it in 2005 and in 2013. The New England Patriots, one year after being among the worst teams in the league, are back in the Super Bowl and could genuinely be on the doorstep of another dynasty if they can pull this one out. I say that because the Pats have played with house money this year and will have a ton of resources to elevate this roster.

The Patriots will look for their seventh Super Bowl title in their 12th appearance. It's insane to think that all of a sudden, the Pats are in the big game once again. As we have done weekly, we have our picks and score predictions for the upcoming week. There's one game left in the 2025 NFL Season. Let's make our predictions for it here.

Early pick and score prediction for Super Bowl LX between Seattle and New England

The Seattle Seahawks were a top-2 team in the NFC all year and were able to earn the first seed in the conference, securing the bye and home-field advantage. Top to bottom, this was the most balanced team in the NFL. Seattle possesses an explosive defense with the deepest DL rotation in the NFL and an extremely physical secondary.

Every part of the defense complements each other well. Offensively, the team saw Sam Darnold turn into one of the best downfield passers in the NFL. Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is out of this world and was arguably the best offensive weapon this year.

It led to Seattle blowing out the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round and fending off the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game.

On the other side, we have the New England Patriots. The Pats were also a very balanced team but definitely got by with elite coaching, as the roster itself doesn't posses the most talent, and it's not close to the talent level of the Seahawks.

However, Drake Maye was an MVP candidate this year, and the defense was able to stop the run at a high level, so the Patriots, like the Seahawks, were a balanced team top to bottom. New England beat the Houston Texans, Los Angeles Chargers, and Denver Broncos in the playoffs to get to Super Bowl LX. At the end of the day, though, this game is Seattle's to lose.

Both sides of the ball match up well with the Patriots, and New England did get by with a very easy schedule this year. Seattle is more battle-tested, as their defensive line should simply throttle the Patriots OL, which has been a weak spot all year.

The Pats probably didn't expect to get this far, and for good reason. This team still has, surprisingly, a good bit of positions that need improved. The more stout Seattle is going to come out of this game with a victory, and they'll pull away in the fourth quarter.

Seattle Seahawks, Super Bowl LX champions?

Prediction: Seahawks win 30-17

Super Bowl MVP: Sam Darnold