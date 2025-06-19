The Chiefs just got some insanely great news for the 2025 NFL Season

On Thursday, news broke that the Kansas City Chiefs would be getting a pair of crucial players back as full participants for training camp.

The Chiefs are looking to make their fourth Super Bowl in a row and win their fourth title since the start of the 2019 NFL Season. This has been quite the offseason for KC, as it really isn't all that clear if the roster got better.

But it may not have gotten worse, either. Offensively, KC does have concerns at both offensive line and at wide receiver. With some recent inconsistencies at those positions, they'll need some key players to step up in 2025.

Well, Andy Reid gave Chiefs Kingdom a ton of good news as we creep closer toward training camp in the 2025 NFL Offseason.

Josh Simmons and Rashee Rice to be full participants at training camp

The news broke on Thursday straight from the mouth of Andy Reid:

Good news from #Chiefs coach Andy Reid with minicamp set to wrap up: He expects both first-round OT Josh Simmons (knee) and WR Rashee Rice (knee) to be full participants at the start of training camp. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 19, 2025

Not only is this good news, it's great news for Patrick Mahomes and the offense. The Chiefs took Josh Simmons in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, and Simmons is rehabbing from a knee injury suffered in college. Simmons would have likely been a top-15 pick had he been healthy entering the draft, so KC got a steal here.

Rashee Rice also suffered a season-ending knee injury last year, and with him likely being the top wide receiver, his return is also going to be heavily desired. In 2024, the Chiefs did deal with some issues with their protection and at wide receiver.

KC's offense has honestly turned into a dink-and-dunk operation. Patrick Mahomes' 6.8 yards per attempt was the lowest of his career, and his 10 yards per completion was also the lowest. He threw for 245.5 yards per game, which was, as you can guess, the lowest of his career.

He also got sacked 36 times, which was the highest mark of his career by eight sacks. Overall, the offense just wasn't all that great by any means. Getting Rashee Rice and Josh Simmons back on the field for training camp does put them on track to be ready by Week 1 of the 2025 NFL Season.

Could the Chiefs offense regain their elite, explosive status with both Rice and Simmons on the field?