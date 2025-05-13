The Cincinnati Bengals must trade Trey Hendrickson before it's too late

Trey Hendrickson seems to be fed up with the Cincinnati Bengals. The franchise should trade him before it's too late. Hendrickson spoke to reporters on Tuesday, and he simply did not hold back and is now vocally displeased with the situation:

Trey Hendrickson today to reporters: “If I sat here with four sacks, they’d want a pay cut and some money back. ... I’m not going to apologize for the rates being paid to defensive ends in the National Football League."



Hendrickson admitted that things have gotten personal… https://t.co/Nff3PKl3eJ pic.twitter.com/kllaq6ncED — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) May 13, 2025

This is truly ugly for the Bengals, a historically cheap and poorly run franchise that honestly would be rudderless if they didn't luck into Joe Burrow back in the 2020 NFL Draft. They were able to re-sign Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, but they did have a goal this offseason to retain those two and Hendrickson on new deals.

With no new deal for Hendrickson in sight, the Bengals have to trade him before it's too late.

Top destinations for Trey Hendrickson in 2025

Indianapolis Colts

Trey Hendrickson reuniting with former defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, who is now in the same role with the Indianapolis Colts, could be a welcome addition for a Colts team that finally saw GM Chris Ballard open up the checkbook in free agency.

Ballard is probably having to field a winning team in 2025, so making this aggressive move makes sense.

Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders now have a wide-open Super Bowl window and have made two big-time trades this offseason, acquiring Laremy Tunsil and Deebo Samuel. Could they have one more move up their sleeve and supercharge their pass rush? If anything, I am sure the Bengals would prefer to trade Trey Hendrickson out of the conference.

Denver Broncos

Sean Payton was with the New Orleans Saints when Trey Hendrickson was drafted back in 2017. The Broncos already have an elite defense and might not have the cap to retain Hendrickson on a long-term deal with their other financial commitments, but you really have to wonder if the Broncos, who also have a stud QB on his rookie deal, could shock the NFL world and pull-off the move of the 2025 NFL Offseason.