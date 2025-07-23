The most exciting matchups to watch in the 2025 NFL Preseason

While preseason games do not count in the standings, they offer fans a first glimpse at rookies, positional battles, and rising stars. For some rookies and fringe roster players, these matchups are massive opportunities to earn playing time, or even a job.

The 2025 preseason features many intriguing storylines and head-to-head battles. From young quarterback battles to young stars trying to make a mark, here are 5 must watch games this preseason.

The best games to look forward to this preseason

Browns vs. Panthers - August 8

This matchup is all about quarterback first looks. The Browns will be letting rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders get a ton of reps to see if they can separate themselves in a crowded QB room. On the other side, Bryce Young will likely go out for a drive or two, and this will give fans a sneak peek to his year three progress. Plus, we get our first look at rookie wideout Tetairoa McMillan. Expect both teams to give a good effort and give their quarterbacks some time to shine.

Texans vs. Vikings - August 9

The spotlight for this game will be all on J.J. McCarthy. After missing his rookie season with an injury, the 2024 first rounder will finally see the field for the first time in a long time. Fans will be looking to see if McCarthy can get comfortable and put on a show like he did in last year's lone preseason game. On the other end, we will get our first look at the Iowa State WR duo in Houston. Do not be surprised if this game produces some fireworks offensively.

Titans vs. Falcons - August 15

Cam Ward vs Michael Penix Jr. is one of the most exciting preseason quarterback battles this year. Ward will be looking to make a statement in a preseason matchup against 2024 first rounder Michael Penix Jr. Both are expected to start in Week 1, so their development will be important for the future of their respective franchises. This game could give fans a look into how the two are looking heading into an exciting 2025 season.

Browns vs. Rams - August 23

By the third preseason game, most starting jobs are close to locked in. But for the Browns, there is a very good chance that the job is still up for grabs. Whether it's Flacco, Pickett, Shedeur, or Gabriel under center, this game could be a deciding factor. The Rams will likely be playing a ton of bench players, so it could give the quarterbacks a chance to make a lasting impression.

Saints vs. Broncos - August 23

The Saints will likely know who their quarterback will be, but will it be announced, or will they wait till the end to announce the starter. New Orleans has to choose between second rounder Tyler Shough or 2024 day 3 pick Spencer Rattler. As of now, Shough seems to be the clear favorite to win the job due to what the team spent to get him. Still, if Rattler performs at a high level, maybe he could make a good enough impression in this game to start in Week 1.