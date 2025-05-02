The top talent in the NFL Draft goes in Round 1 for a reason. But that doesn’t mean you can’t find quality players on Day 2 and Day 3 of the NFL Draft. Bucky Irving, Puka Nacua, and Amon-Ra St. Brown are three recent examples of Day 3 picks who had instant success during their rookie seasons despite being drafted after the top 100 selections.

So who will be the stars that emerge from Day 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft? Here are three sleepers we are keeping an eye on from this year’s class:

Danny Stutsman, LB, New Orleans Saints (No. 112)

Stutsman isn’t the twitchiest athlete, but he is a downhill thumper with plenty of experience. He has excellent size (6’3, 233 pounds) and was uber-productive at Oklahoma, racking up 36 tackles for a loss and eight sacks. Stutsman isn't a stiff in coverage either, but he's at his best when dropping into zones and reading the eyes of the quarterback.

Despite being a back-to-back All-American selection, Stutsman fell to the fourth round of the NFL Draft. However, he shouldn’t have any problem cracking the starting lineup soon for the Saints. He is an aggressive linebacker with the size and athletic traits to be an impact player right away at the next level. Look for him to play behind Demario Davis for a year before becoming a starter in New Orleans.

Aeneas Peebles, DT, Baltimore Ravens (No. 210)

The Ravens have a knack for finding quality defensive linemen on Day 3 of the NFL Draft, and it sure seems like they did it again. Peebles is an undersized defensive tackle (6’1, 282 pounds), but he has incredible quickness and his motor never stops running.

Peebles won’t be an every-down defender for the Ravens, but that’s okay because they have plenty of defensive line depth to help cover for him. Where Peebles could have an impact right away is as a pass rusher with his ability to shoot gaps and run to the football.

Look for Peebles to be a situational pass rusher as a rookie, but he could grow into a bigger role down the road. His athleticism and motor will keep him in the NFL for a long time, and he was a massive steal for the Ravens late in Round 6.

Phil Mafah, RB, Dallas Cowboys (No. 239)

Mafah was the second running back that the Dallas Cowboys selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, but don’t be surprised if he has a big impact right away. Mafah was very productive over the last two seasons at Clemson, rushing for 21 touchdowns and averaging a whopping 5.3 yards per carry (395 attempts).

Mafah doesn’t have home-run speed, and his average agility could limit his upside in the NFL. However, he is a star between the tackles and runs with an attitude. Dallas needs a workhorse back, and the hope is that Jaydon Blue can provide the explosive plays with his speed. But Mafah gives them the physicality they’ve been missing in the backfield for some time and should have a role as a rookie.

It's pretty rare to find a seventh-round selection who makes an impact in Year 1, but Mafah landed in a good spot on a depth chart that could use some fresh blood. Don’t be surprised if Mafah beats out Miles Sanders and/or Javonte Williams for a role in 2025.