There are some teams in the NFL who simply do not have cap space to work with. Which teams have the least heading into 2025? Being in 'cap hell' is never a good thing. For some teams, it's only a couple million dollars that can easily be cleared up.

For other teams, though, it's a ton. And you can probably guess which team is again atop this list. Managing the cap smartly is actually a huge reason why the Philadelphia Eagles were able to field such a stacked roster.

Other teams simply aren't able to do this and find themselves in a cap crunch every season. Let's look at the three teams with the least amount of cap space in the NFL this offseason.

Cap space figures come from Over The Cap.

These 3 teams have the least amount of cap space in the 2025 NFL Offseason

1. New Orleans Saints - ($54.1 million)

It's another year where the New Orleans Saints have kicked the financial can down the road and again have to dig out of it. Heck, this team needs to simply hit the reset button and start fresh, and perhaps with the recent hiring of Kellen Moore, they actually will do this.

The team is filled with bloated contracts for aging, washed-up players. It's truly time for this franchise to blow it up and give Moore and very long leash. The Saints were the last team in the NFL to hire a head coach this cycle. They are well over $50 million in the hole this offseason.

2. Cleveland Browns - ($30.1 million)

Another team struggling with cap space is the Cleveland Browns, who traded for Deshaun Watson a few years ago, and it's quickly turned into the worst trade in the history of sports. The Browns may not have Watson take another snap for them, as he tore his Achilles again.

Cleveland should kickstart fixing this mess by trading Myles Garrett and getting some draft capital and cap relief there. They should also consider shipping other veterans to new teams and indicate to the rest in the NFL that they are indeed rebuilding and will try to dig out of this Watson contract mess.

The Browns have about $30 million in cap overages this offseason.

3. Buffalo Bills ($14.1 million)

Quietly, the Buffalo Bills don't have cap space. In fact, they are around $14 million in the hole. Buffalo did make it to the AFC Championship Game this year and will probably free up some cap space on a new contract for Josh Allen.

Buffalo is atop the AFC East, and that isn't going to change. In fact, Buffalo may have the least-urgent situation if you think about it. They have a death-grip on the division and could field the same starting lineup in 2025 and still win it.

They still in the hole and will have some work to do in the offseason. Buffalo needs another wide receiver and some help in the secondary.