There could be a few NFL teams who go from worst to first in the 2025 season.

Going from worst to first is quite the challenge, but it's possible. It's not something that happens all the time, but it could indeed happen in the 2025 NFL Season. There is a lot of parity in the NFL, as upsets happen quite often, so there could be enough of a momentum shift for a last-place team in 2024 to come in first in 2025.

Which three teams are the most likely to go from worst to first in 2025?

These NFL teams are most likely to go from worst to first in the 2025 season

3. Chicago Bears (5-12 in 2024)

The Chicago Bears added a ton of talent in the 2025 NFL Offseason and may have one of the better rosters in the NFC. The offensive line got a much-needed makeover, and the offense is just oozing with weapons. If Ben Johnson is able to help Caleb Williams breakout in year two, this entire team is going to take off. The defense is already one of the better units, so it's not like Chicago is all that far away.

A potential regression from the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings are both on the table, as the Lions lost both coordinators and the Vikings are turning to a de-facto rookie in JJ McCarthy.

2. Tennessee Titans (3-14 in 2024)

The only way I can see this happening, and it's not impossible, is if the rest of the AFC South underwhelms and Cam Ward is able to have a rookie season like Bo Nix or Jayden Daniels did. The favorite to win the division is obviously the Houston Texans, but their offensive line still might end up bringing them down, and both the Colts and Jaguars could be non-factors in 2025 given the Colts have no viable QB and the Jags have a first-year head coach.

A scenario where the Titans win the division could likely mean that no team finishes with double-digit wins, either.

1. San Francisco 49ers (6-11 in 2024)

A team that has won the NFC West multiple times in the Kyle Shanahan era, the San Francisco 49ers could rebound from another injury-riddled season to re-establish themselves in 2025. They've got the easiest schedule in the NFL, so it's not like they can't stack a ton of wins. Furthermore, there is always a chance that Matthew Stafford meets Father Time and just regresses.

The Seattle Seahawks are going to be a non-factor given their terrible offseason, and while I am high on the Arizona Cardinals, they'll also need Kyler Murray to play a bit better, but he really hasn't proven himself to be anything more than average.