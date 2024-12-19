There are five teams in the NFL who have losing streaks of at least four games. Let's see who has the longest as we enter Week 16. And to the surprise of no one, all of these teams will not make the postseason this year. A losing streak of four, five, six games or more can indicate some incredibly deep issues with the roster of a team.

It can also indicate a coaching deficiency, or a combination of many things. The five teams with the longest active losing streaks in the NFL approaching Week 16 all have some type of problem just mentioned above. Let's see which teams have the longest losing streaks approaching Week 16.

These teams have the longest losing streaks in the NFL entering Week 16

Las Vegas Raiders - 10 games

Perhaps the worst team in the NFL, the Las Vegas Raiders were once 2-2 on the season and had a lead against the Denver Broncos in Denver in Week 5. Since then, Vegas has not won another game and are approaching a full-scale rebuild in 2025. First-year head coach Antonio Pierce could be on his way out the door. There is virtually nothing redeemable with this team in 2025.

New York Giants - 9 games

The New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders are tied for the worst record in the NFL at 2-12. The G-Men have lost nine games in a row and have the second-longest losing streak in the NFL approaching Week 16.

The Giants made a huge mistake two offseasons ago by extending Daniel Jones to the tune of four years and $160 million. That extension was so awful that Jones was actually released by the Giants recently and is currently on the Minnesota Vikings. New York is almost guaranteed to take a QB in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Chicago Bears - 8 games

Another team who you can argue is the worst in the NFL is the Chicago Bears, who were actually 4-2 at one point and were seeing both the offense and defense hit their stride. It's been nothing but losing since then, and the Bears had no choice but to fire former head coach Matt Eberflus about three weeks ago.

Chicago will install a new coaching staff in 2025 with the hope that they can get the most out of this good roster.

Carolina Panthers & New England Patriots - 4 games

The Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots both have lost four games in a row, but both teams have certain things going for them. Carolina is seeing Bryce Young play some decent football lately, and their offensive line is solid. The New England Patriots are getting just about as good of a performance as you can ask from rookie QB Drake Maye.

If each team aces the coming NFL offseason, I would not be shocked if they were both some sneaky-good teams in 2025. They aren't super close to contending or anything, but the path toward being relevant once again is clear for both franchises.