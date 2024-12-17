Now that Week 15 of the 2024 NFL Season is over, we can do our weekly dive into the current NFL Playoff Picture. The playoff race is heating up here in 2024, and with just three regular season games remaining for each team, playoff-clinching scenarios are going to become more common.

Right now, approaching Week 16, a total of seven teams have clinched a playoff spot, so seven remain. Counting the teams current in the playoffs but have not clinched, and counting the teams still in the hunt, another 16 teams are still alive.

It's actually insane to think just how many teams are still alive in the playoff picture. Let's dive into the current picture following Week 15 action.

NFL Playoff Picture: Current playoff standings following Week 15 action

AFC Playoff Picture

1. Kansas City Chiefs (Clinched)

The Kansas City Chiefs have to win 15 games in order to clinch the top seed in the AFC. With three games remaining, they are 13-1 and have the best record in the NFL at the moment. However, this team does not feel like a 13-win club.

2. Buffalo Bills (Clinched)

The Buffalo Bills have again won the AFC East and are again in the postseason. They do not, however, control their own destiny for the top seed in the AFC. Could this be the year that they make a Super Bowl run?

3. Pittsburgh Steelers (Clinched)

The Pittsburgh Steelers clinched a playoff spot despite losing in Week 15. The Indianapolis Colts loss clinched a spot for Pittsburgh. They are 10-4 on the year.

4. Houston Texans (Clinched)

With the Colts loss in Week 15, the 9-5 Houston Texans have won the AFC South for a second year in a row. The Texans do not feel like a true contender, but they will again get to host a postseason game.

5. Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens took apart the New York Giants in Week 15 and are now 9-5 on the season, but they have not yet clinched a spot in the playoffs.

6. Denver Broncos

With the Denver Broncos win in Week 15 and the Los Angeles Chargers loss, the Broncos are now 9-5 and the sixth seed in the AFC. They can clinch a postseason spot with a win over the Chargers on Thursday Night Football in Week 16.

7. Los Angeles Chargers

Now down to the seventh seed in the AFC, the LA Chargers have lost three of four games and are 8-6 on the season. They are still likely to make the playoffs, but they do have some work to do.

NFC Playoff Picture

1. Detroit Lions (Clinched)

Still clinging to the first seed in the NFC, the Detroit Lions are now 12-2 on the season, are in the playoffs, but are also dealing with a ton of defensive injuries that could end up ruining their season.

2. Philadelphia Eagles (Clinched)

Winners of 10 in a row, the Philadelphia Eagles feel like the best team in the NFC at this point, and it would be hard for me to pick another team to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl other than Philly. They are humming on both sides of the ball.

5. Minnesota Vikings (Clinched)

The Minnesota Vikings are the fifth seed in the NFC at the moment, but they are also in the playoffs. At 12-2, the Vikes are very much in the mix for the NFC North title.

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaners blew out the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 15 and are now 8-6 on the season. The Bucs do have a pretty soft schedule the rest of the way and could close this division race out and spoil the Atlanta Falcons season.

4. Los Angeles Rams

Now leading the NFC West, the Los Angeles Rams are 8-6 after beginning the year 1-4 due to injuries. This is perhaps the one team I would hate to face in the NFC playoffs. They are dangerous and better than their record indicates.

6. Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers are now 10-4 on the season after a huge win against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 15. The Packers being in the NFC North does complicate things for them a bit, as they are currently only the sixth seed.

7. Washington Commanders

A huge win in Week 15 after the bye, the Washington Commanders improve to 9-5 and still cling to the seventh and final seed in the NFC playoff picture. They won't make a Super Bowl run, but they could perhaps play spoiler in the first round.