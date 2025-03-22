The Kansas City Chiefs have owned the AFC West for years, but their rivals are making moves in free agency to challenge their dominance. The Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, and Los Angeles Chargers have each taken a strategic approach to addressing weaknesses and adding key playmakers during free agency.

This is how each team is strengthening its roster to compete so far in 2025.

Denver Broncos: Giving Bo Nix Weapons & Bolstering Defense

Evan Engram: Two years, $23 million

The Broncos took a balanced approach in free agency, ensuring sophomore quarterback Bo Nix has a legitimate playmaker while reinforcing their already strong defense. Tight end Evan Engram signed a 2-year $23M deal with $16.5M guaranteed.

The former first-round pick has had productive stints with the Giants and Jaguars. He brings 4,922 career receiving yards and 25 touchdowns, making him a reliable safety net for Nix. His versatility as a downfield threat will open up Denver’s offense.

Dre Greenlaw: Three years, $35 million

Denver had one of the league’s best defenses last season, ranking seventh in yards allowed per game and eighth in takeaways. Adding Dre Greenlaw gives them a rangy, physical linebacker with 455 total tackles since 2019. Despitemissing most of 2024 due to injury, his past production makes him an investment. Greenlaw signed a three-year deal worth $35 million.

Talanoa Hufanga: Three years, $45 million

Talanos Hufanga is a high-energy playmaker who immediately boosts Denver’s secondary. He has seven career interceptions and is known for his ability to make impact plays. Hufanga's presence will add another layer of aggressiveness to the Broncos’ defense. A three-year $45 million deal will be more than enough incentive to become a leader in Denver.

Las Vegas Raiders: Securing Defensive Leaders

The Raiders’ biggest priority was securing their franchise pass rusher while adding defensive reinforcements.

Edge Maxx Crosby: Three years, $106.5 million

Maxx Crosby is the heart of the Raiders’ defense and one of the most disruptive pass rushers in the league. His three-year $106.5 million deal reflects his significance. Since 2022, he has totaled 34.5 sacks and continues to dominate. Locking him up long-term was a crucial move for the franchise.

LB Elandon Roberts: One year, $3.01 million

Roberts is a run-stuffing linebacker who will bring a tough, physical mentality to Las Vegas. He was a force in Pittsburgh in 2024 and will help the Raiders establish a stronger defensive identity.

CB Eric Stokes: One year, $4 million

With Patrick Mahomes in the division, adding cornerback depth is a must. Stokes is a speedy defensive back with strong man-to-man coverage skills. After returning to action in 2024, he showed enough potential for the Raiders to give him a shot.

S Jeremy Chinn Two years, $16 million

Chinn is a downhill safety who thrives in run support. His 73 solo tackles ranked 25th in the league last season, proving his value as an enforcer in the secondary.

Los Angeles Chargers: Strengthening the Roster After Key Departures

The Chargers had to adjust after losing key players, most notably Joey Bosa. They responded by retaining pass-rusher Khalil Mack and adding key contributors.

RB Najee Harris, One year, $5.25 million

Harris was a standout addition in free agency. The former first-round pick rushed for over 1,000 yards in all four seasons in Pittsburgh, proving his durability and consistency. He will be the focal point of the Chargers’ rushing attack in 2025.

EDGE Khalil Mack, One year, $18 million

With Bosa gone, Mack’s veteran presence is even more critical. Now entering his 11th season, he remains a productive pass rusher and will be relied on to pressure opposing quarterbacks.

CB Elijah Molden, Three years, $18.75 million

Molden showed significant growth in 2024, recording three interceptions and a career-high 75 tackles. His ability to play in multiple coverage schemes makes him a valuable piece for the Chargers’ secondary.

The Chiefs are the gold standard in the AFC West, but their rivals are closing the gap. The Broncos improved their offense and defense, the Raiders locked up key playmakers, and the Chargers found ways to stay competitive despite losing talent. With these moves, the division race could be more competitive than it has been in years.