The Washington Commanders find themselves in unfamiliar territory this Sunday afternoon, with a chance to punch their ticket to the Super Bowl by claiming the NFC Championship. This momentous game against the Philadelphia Eagles represents the franchise’s first NFC Championship appearance since 1995.

It's a long-awaited opportunity for a team that has spent decades in the shadows of league contenders.

What has fueled this incredible rise? None other than rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels. A second overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Daniels has turned heads with his maturity and poise, leading a Commanders team that no one expected to be in this position. This season has been an emotional journey for the Commanders, who’ve endured years of heartache, poor management, and underperformance.

However, with the arrival of new owner Josh Harris and a bold leadership change in the front office, the franchise has found its footing.

Harris implemented his winning formula early, hiring Dan Quinn as the team’s head coach on Feb 3, 2024. The next step was identifying a franchise quarterback—a task that seemed daunting, but one that proved to be the key to the Commanders’ resurgence. Enter Daniels. From the moment he took the reins, his influence was undeniable.

Under Daniels’ leadership, the Commanders became a force to be reckoned with. They finished the regular season ranked seventh in offensive yards per game (369.6) and scored an impressive 28.5 points per game—remarkable statistics for a team led by a rookie quarterback.

🚨🚨🚨THE CRAZIEST STAT EVER🚨🚨🚨#Commanders rookie QB Jayden Daniels has more games in his career where his team has 0 punts & 0 turnovers than the combined careers of Tom Brady, Joe Montana, Peyton Manning, and Patrick Mahomes.



More than the 4 GOATS 🤯



(Via @doug_clawson) pic.twitter.com/mA0sEU2wZL — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) January 13, 2025

But Daniels’ impact wasn’t just felt in the box score. His poise under pressure and uncanny ability to make clutch throws helped propel Washington to the sixth seed in the NFC playoff picture.

Jayden Daniels will be the catalyst for a successful Washington Commanders Super Bowl run

Throughout the postseason, Daniels has been nothing short of spectacular. In just two playoff games, he’s racked up 567 passing yards—leading all quarterbacks—and posted a passer rating of 116.2, good for fourth among all quarterbacks. His performances in high-stakes matchups against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions were crucial, solidifying the Commanders as legitimate contenders.

It’s hard to imagine Washington’s incredible playoff run without the presence of Daniels, whose leadership and skill have transformed the franchise. The Commander’s resilience is a direct reflection of his tenacity and confidence. His ability to elevate his team in the postseason—particularly in clutch moments—has been a key factor in their success.

Jayden Daniels on the possibility of becoming the first rookie QB to start in Super Bowl:



“Man. I’m not even thinking that far. It would obviously be a blessing but I’m just focused on how can I be better day by day.” pic.twitter.com/G9FafRVCVz — brandon (@JayDanielsMVP) January 22, 2025

With the NFC Championship on the line and a Super Bowl berth within reach, Daniels can cement his place in NFL history. No rookie quarterback has ever won a Super Bowl, but the way Daniels has played this season, the possibility seems within grasp.

If he can lead Washington to a win on Sunday, he will secure a Super Bowl appearance and elevate his already impressive rookie campaign into the annals of NFL greatness.

Jayden Daniels’ 2024 season is already historic, but with one more victory, he can make it even more extraordinary. The Washington Commanders are no longer just a feel-good story—they are a legitimate Super Bowl contender and much of that is thanks to their remarkable rookie quarterback.

The question now is: Can he finish the job and make history? Only time will tell, but one thing is for sure—this is a story that NFL fans will discuss for years to come.