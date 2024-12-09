NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the updated MVP ladder following Week 14
The MVP race is definitely heating up, so let's dive into our latest MVP ladder power rankings. More playoff clinching scenarios are on the horizon, folks. We are getting into the final few weeks of the regular season before embarking on the postseason.
It's been a fun-filled year yet again with a ton of new, emerging players, and there have been a ton of stories to talk about. One of the more interesting races to follow all year has been the MVP race, as through 14 weeks, you could argue that there is no a clear-cut favorite.
Time is running out for some of the top MVP candidates to make a case. Let's dive into our latest MVP power rankings.
4. Sam Darnold, QB, Minnesota Vikings
Is it time to start talking about Sam Darnold again? He's tied for third in the NFL with 28 touchdowns, and he's got the third-best passer rating in the NFL. He ranks sixth in yards and 14th in QBR. Most of all, the Minnesota Vikings keep winning, and they're now 11-2 on the season after a blowout win over the lowly Atlanta Falcons.
I have mentioned this many times, but what happens with Darnold if the Vikings keep this up and are able to make a bit of a playoff run? I mean, how are they so sure that JJ McCarthy is going to be the guy? The rookie has already had two knee surgeries, and I understand that the unknown is part of drafting a QB, but what Darnold is doing is stellar.
And this is his first year in the system. Just imagine how much better he could be if this could stay the same in 2025...
It's hard to not suck him back into the NFL MVP power rankings after what he did in Week 14. He threw for five touchdown passes. He's back in the mix if you ask me.
3. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens
Lamar Jackson's defense has let him down at times, so them being 8-5 on the season has nothing to do with Jackson having a down year. He won the MVP award in 2019 and 2023, and could be in line to win it for a third time, and for the second year in a row.
Being that this could boil down to the W-L record, Jackson and the Ravens would probably have to gain another game or two on the Buffalo Bills, as Josh Allen is having a great season himself. The dialogue surrounding some of the top QBs in the NFL like Allen, Jackson, and even Joe Burrow is all kind of exhausting.
All three players bring something different to the table, and all three are having MVP-caliber seasons. Lamar Jackson comes in at third in our latest MVP power rankings.
2. Saquon Barkley, RB, Philadelphia Eagles
Saquon Barkley had yet another triple-digit rushing performance, this time in Week 14 in a win over the Carolina Panthers. Barkley is having the best season by an Eagles running back in their team's history, and it's been a huge reason why Philly has now won nine games in a row. Nine!
Barkley is on pace for 2,122 rushing yards. He's also added 267 receiving yards and is already approaching 2,000 yards from scrimmage this season. The Eagles got back to what they do best - run the ball and force defenses to respect that. That allows Jalen Hurts and the passing game to open up a bit.
This does not change the unfortunate fact that Philly does have a QB deficiency. Jalen Hurts is good, but he's not great. If the Eagles do what to win a Super Bowl in this era, they may have to consider getting very aggressive at QB. But it's clear that Saquon Barkley is an MVP candidate this season.
1. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills
Josh Allen had six total touchdowns in the Buffalo Bills loss to the Los Angeles Rams. The game was not his fault, as defense and weird coaching decisions let him down. Allen is still the favorite to win the MVP award here in the 2024 season, but this was a huge loss for Buffalo, as they are now two games behind the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC playoff picture.
And they now have the same 10-3 record as the Pittsburgh Steelers. Allen has played the best football of his career in 2024 with Buffalo, but if you ask me, games like this are why this team won't win a Super Bowl in the Sean McDermott/Allen era.
The coaching just isn't good enough, and Buffalo isn't as consistent as you'd like a potential Super Bowl team to be.