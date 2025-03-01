Speculation has been rife this week about the possibility of the Washington Commanders acquiring Debo Samuel Sr. through a trade, and it’s easy to see why. The dynamic playmaker, who has spent six successful seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, could be the missing piece that takes the Commanders’ offense to the next level.

Samuel, a former second-round draft pick in 2019, has established himself as one of the NFL’s most versatile offensive threats, and his addition to Washington’s roster would offer both immediate impact and long-term potential.

Samuel’s breakout season in 2021 showcased his incredible versatility. With 1,405 receiving yards and 365 rushing yards, with 14 total touchdowns, he became the focal point of the 49ers’ offense. However, he hasn’t quite replicated those numbers since Samuel remains a dangerous weapon when utilized properly.

His ability to line up as a receiver and rusher gives him a unique skill set that can be exploited, something the Commanders could certainly benefit from. With Washington looking to build an offense that can keep up with the league’s high-scoring units, Samuel could be the ideal addition.

Deebo Samuel is a perfect fit for the Washington Commanders.



Add him to Kliff Kingsbury’s offense led by Jayden Daniels & Scary Terry.



I’d love to see it happen — Loyal Ricks Jr (@LoyalJRicksJr) March 1, 2025

The Commanders’ offense under Kliff Kingsbury took significant strides in 2024, driven by the emergence of rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels and veteran receiver Terry McLaurin. The duo formed a potent combination, and adding a weapon like Samuel would elevate the offense even further.

Deebo Samuel is the perfect fit for a dynamic Washington Commanders offense

Samuel’s skill set would perfectly complement Daniels’ playmaking ability. As a versatile threat who can take handoffs, run jet sweeps, and stretch the field, Samuel would create mismatches for opposing defenses, opening up more options for both Daniels and McLaurin.

Furthermore, Samuel’s experience in high-pressure situations with the 49ers would provide valuable leadership to a Commanders team developing its identity. His presence would boost the offense and give the coaching staff the flexibility to experiment with different schemes, making the Commanders’ attack more unpredictable and difficult to defend against.

Washington must act quickly to secure Samuel before another team swoops in and makes a move. The window for a deal may be short, but the Commanders can pull it off. If they do, it could unlock an entirely new level of offensive creativity, making them a force in the NFC.