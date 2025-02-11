Way too early predictions for Super Bowl LX in the 2025 NFL season

Now that Super Bowl LIX is over, let's turn our attention to Super Bowl LX and make some way too early predictions for the game. Super Bowl LX will be played Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California on February 8th, 2026.

With an entire year until the game, there is simply so much that can happen. In Super Bowl LIX, the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles squared off, and it was the second time in three seasons these two teams appeared in the big game.

And they're now 1-1 in Super Bowls against each other. In what was perhaps the worst game of his career, Patrick Mahomes got bullied by the Eagles' pass rush, and the offense was able to capitalize when called upon as well.

The Chiefs did not become the first team in NFL history to win three Super Bowls in a row - but they did become the first team to ever appear in three in a row after winning the previous two.

The Eagles won their second SB title since 2017 and finally got the monkey off of their back. Let's try to predict the teams playing in Super Bowl LX.

AFC Super Bowl team

Prediction: Buffalo Bills

At some point, the Buffalo Bills have to get over the hump, right? Right?

The Bills nearly did, but a controversial ending in the AFC Championship Game in 2024 advanced the Kansas City City Chiefs to the big game this year. Well, the Chiefs are definitely entering a pretty brutal offseason. They have a ton of free agents and limited cap space. After their first Super Bowl loss in 2020, they failed to get back to the big game the following year, so it was actually three years between their victories.

There could be a bit of an opportunity for a team like the Bills, who seem very close, to slither past for at least a year. Josh Allen won the MVP this year and Buffalo is cooking with grease. They will get over the hump and will be able to take advantage of what could be a bit of a flawed Chiefs' team in the 2025 NFL Season.

Buffalo represents the AFC in Super Bowl LX.

NFC Super Bowl team

Prediction: Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers are close, actually. One of the best rosters in the NFL, Green Bay is missing a few truly elite players. They are a good-not-great team but feel like they just need one more year of experience and one more year for the front office to load up a bit. Jordan Love could break out in 2025 if he gets a true no. 1 target, and the defense was playing quite well this year.

With the likelihood that the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings regress in 2025, and the Chicago Bears not quite there yet, the Packers may have an 'in' to take a leap and win the NFC North.

The obvious answer here may be the Washington Commanders to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl, but let's get a bit frisky here. Jordan Love and Green Bay will finally put it all together in 2025 and appear in Super Bowl LX.

Buffalo Bills vs. Green Bay Packers in Super Bowl LX. What do you think?