Week 16 NFL Predictions: Picks and score predictions for every primetime game

Another week down the home stretch for the NFL, another week with massive playoff and division stakes. Week 16 of the 2025 NFL season is absolutely loaded with great matchups from Thursday to Monday, but especially in the primetime slots.

And this week, we even get some bonus "primetime" action with a couple of Saturday games, including a Packers-Bears showdown that could end up being the best game of the week.

In these Week 16 NFL predictions, we're making our game picks and score predictions for every game being played "under the lights' in primetime. We've got a lot to unpack, so let's dive right in.

Week 16 NFL Picks and score predictions for every primetime game

Los Angeles Rams (11-3) @ Seattle Seahawks (11-3)

Thursday, December 18, 8:15 PM ET

This is obviously one of the best matchups of the week in the NFL, if not the premier matchup. It's got all of the elements you could possibly want. The Seahawks are playing host to the Rams, putting one of the best teams in the NFL in a hostile environment. You've got playoff and division title implications.

This game could ultimately determine who hosts the NFC Championship Game. It's going to be an absolute dogfight with two teams also playing on a short week. Luckily for them, they are familiar with each other. The Seahawks are favored by 1.5 points and frankly, I have no idea how to predict this game.

It's a toss-up and my answer will be different every hour of the game leading up to kickoff.

Prediction: Rams win 24-23