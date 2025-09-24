Week 4 NFL Predictions: Picks and score predictions for primetime matchups

Monday Night Football - New York Jets @ Miami Dolphins, 7:15 PM

What did we do to deserve this matchup? It's a game between two of the five worst teams in the NFL. The New York Jets are in Miami to face the Dolphins, and both teams reek of desperation for a win at this point. However, the differences between the two franchises is obvious. The Jets regime is in year one, so they're likely going to be afforded some time to get this thing right and aren't expected to win a ton this year.

On the flip side, this Miami Dolphins' regime is clearly on its last legs and have to begin stacking wins now.

A home loss against the lowly Jets might call for some major change. On paper, the Dolphins do have a better chance at winning, as they are still able to push the ball down the field and create explosive plays when needed, and no matter who is under center, Miami has the QB advantage, so I would take the Dolphins here at home.

Prediction: Dolphins win 28-18

Monday Night Football - Cincinnati Bengals @ Denver Broncos, 8:15 PM

If there was ever such a thing as a 'get right game' in the NFL, the Denver Broncos have been gifted one. Before the regular season began, this was primed to be one of the games of the year, but the Broncos have looked sloppy thus far, and the Bengals do not have Joe Burrow.

The Broncos have played quite terribly over the past two weeks but have needed their opponents to kick a walk-off field goal to win, so I guess there's a small silver lining there. The Bengals are simply now a bottom-tier team without Burrow, so with Denver returning home for the first time since Week 1, I reckon that they'll have their best foot forward and play the most complete game they have in quite some time.

Prediction: Broncos win 35-13