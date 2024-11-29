Will Jordan Love's turnover-happy play limit Packers in the postseason?
The Green Bay Packers saw their QB in Jordan Love develop during the 2023 NFL Season, but his interception problem in 2024 could limit this team. Love enjoyed an in-season surge to help lead the Packers to a 9-8 record and a trip into the NFC Divisional Round. This team was playing much better than their record indicated.
Love and the Packers then agreed to a contract extension this past offseason that pays him $55 million per year, which is the second-highest average annual value among QBs in the NFL, only trailing Dak Prescott. Well, here in 2024, the Packers have enjoyed a strong 8-3 start and also boast a top-10 scoring offense and defense, but Jordan Love's interceptions are concerning in my opinion.
Will Love's interceptions limit the Packers?
Last year in his 17 games, Love threw 11 interceptions in 579 passing attempts. His interception rate was 1.9%, which is a very good number.
However, in 2024, his interception rate has jumped all the way to 3.9%. If Love were to again attempt 579 passes this year, he'd be on pace to throw 23 interceptions. Yes, 23!
His completion percentage is also down over 2%. His 11 INTs in 2024 were as much as he threw in 2023. Sure, the Packers are winning a ton of games and they are a very good team, but at some point, their starting, franchise QB is going to have to fix this issue, no? I mean, being on pace for 23 interceptions this year given he attempts the same amount of passes is just insane.
And I am not sure Green Bay would be able to make a Super Bowl run if Love can't figure out how to take better care of the football. Love has also not started each game; these are his numbers through nine starts.
Perhaps I am overreacting here, but with the Packers also having a ton of young, up-and-coming players, the time is going to come soon for this team to have to figure out who they want to pay and who they want to not pay. Being that Jordan Love's cap hit is going to increase in the coming years, them getting the most out of this current roster is paramount.
But again, I go back to the QB and his interception problem. In two playoff games in 2023, Love threw two interceptions on 55 passing attempts. The Packers were able to win a Super Bowl with the interception king in Brett Favre, so maybe the offensive coaches are not all that concerned that their QB is not afraid to throw the ball and take risks, but if you ask me, this could be a huge problem down the line.