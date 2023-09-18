NFL Spin Zone
Fansided

NFL Power Rankings: Who stands at the top after Week 2?

By Lou Scataglia

NFL picks; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) looks to pass as Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick (7) chases during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
NFL picks; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) looks to pass as Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick (7) chases during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports /
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
3 of 8
Next
NFL
HOUSTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 17: Anthony Richardson #5 of the Indianapolis Colts throws a pass during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on September 17, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) /

NFL Power Rankings: Who stands at the top after Week 2?

24. Indianapolis Colts (1-1)

23. New York Jets (1-1)

22. New York Giants (1-1)

21. Las Vegas Raiders (1-1)

Home/NFL Power Rankings