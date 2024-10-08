2024 NFL picks, score predictions for Week 6 games
Sunday, October 13th, Indianapolis Colts (2-3) @ Tennessee Titans (1-3)
In an underwhelming AFC South game, the 2-3 Indianapolis Colts face off against the 1-3 Tennessee Titans who are coming off of their Week 5 bye. I don’t expect either team to impress very much in this game. The Colts were without Anthony Richardson in Week 5 and did get a stellar performance from Joe Flacco, who is actually playing elite football.
The Colts’ defense has definitely been a huge weakness this season, and it does not feel like Colts’ GM Chris Ballard made enough moves to fix that unit. Second-year QB Anthony Richardson has largely looked awful this year, so the Colts just don’t seem like a very good team in any category. The Titans are among the worst teams in the NFL, and even with them coming off of their bye, I don’t expect much from Tennessee, either.
Will Levis is reckless with the football and has not impressed in the 2024 NFL Season. The Colts are the better team and will earn the victory in Week 6, getting their record back to .500
Prediction: Colts win 23-14
Sunday, October 13th, Houston Texans (4-1) @ New England Patriots (1-4)
Oh boy, this game could get out of hand. The Houston Texans have won high-stakes games in back-to-back weeks against the Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills. The Texans are 4-1 on the season but have not felt like a dominant team in really much of anything. I’ve picked the Texans to win the Super Bowl this year and would love to see this team just take it to the New England Patriots.
The Texans definitely need a blowout win for the morale if you ask me. Teams aren’t always going to win these close games, and the Patriots are arguably the worst team in the NFL, so Houston has a great chance in front of them to embarrass New England. The Texans don’t need to play their best in this one, but they’re going to demolish the Pats in Week 6.