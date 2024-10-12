2024 NFL Season: 3 bold predictions for upcoming Week 6 games
The most of Week 6 action in the 2024 NFL Season is almost upon us, so let's roll out some insanely bold predictions. The NFL is slowly heating up, and we're not far off from the trade deadline. There is a ton of high-end action here in Week 6.
And don't look now, but the NFL playoff picture is actually beginning to take shape a little bit. There is still a long ways to go, but the games are becoming more and more important. As we approach the bulk of Week 6, let's make three bold predictions for the upcoming games.
New York Giants BEAT the Cincinnati Bengals
Folks, do not be surprised here. The New York Giants have been a frisky team through five games and are coming off of a huge win against the Seattle Seahawks. They're 2-3 on the season with a bruising defense and an elite pass rush.
Well, the Cincinnati Bengals' defense cannot stop a nosebleed and have been the primary reason for the team's 1-4 start. Make no mistake, the Bengals are not good and it's clear that the Giants are the better and more complete team.
This game is in primetime and a home game for the G-Men. The team has a shot to get to .500 on the season and perhaps hang around the NFC playoff picture as the season goes on.
Baltimore Ravens and Washington Commanders combine for at least 70 points
Both the Baltimore Ravens and Washington Commanders have shaky defenses, and with both Jayden Daniels and Lamar Jackson being legitimate dual-threat QBs, I could see this being a huge game for both offenses. The Commanders have the top scoring offense in the NFL, and the Ravens' offense is always electric with Lamar Jackson running the show.
This feels like an offensive explosion. We'll take it a step further and predict that both offenses will end up combining for at least 70 points, and both Jayden Daniels and Lamar Jackson will have huge games. Don't look now, but the rookie Daniels could be gaining some MVP steam if he keeps this up.
Russell Wilson sees in-game action against Las Vegas Raiders
Russell Wilson's calf injury all of a sudden seems to be better after two-straight losses with Justin Fields under center. From the get-go, Wilson was the QB1 of this team, but the calf injury did thrust Fields into the starting lineup. Fields has largely looked bad, and the Steelers do have an interesting game in Week 6 against the Las Vegas Raiders.
While the Raiders just lost DT Christian Wilkins and are largely dysfunctional, they are a tough out at home, and Maxx Crosby is a one-man wrecking crew, so if Pittsburgh needed a spark and you told me Russell Wilson was inserted into the lineup, I'd not be surprised.