There could be some major trades that go down in Round 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft. Let's cover three of them here. Players trades are always fun, but they're even more fun when they happen during the NFL Draft. As of now, it does seem like there could be some trades that go down during Round 1, and they could feature some big names.

It's always interesting to see why a team would trade one of their high-profile players, but for the most part, teams can find a trade partner.

There are a handful of players who could be sent to a new team when the 2025 NFL Draft begins on April 24th. We talked about three of them here.

2025 NFL Draft: 3 shocking trades that could go down in Round 1

Jalen Ramsey to the Minnesota Vikings

Well, we know that the Miami Dolphins will be moving on from Jalen Ramsey. The news broke recently, and this could end up being the third time that the cornerback gets traded. You have to wonder why someone of Ramsey's caliber has been traded so many times?

Well, the Minnesota Vikings spent big in free agency and are still in a position to continue adding. They have a clear need in the secondary and could plug-and-play Ramsey in Brian Flores' defense. This would be a logical move, as the team has turned their focus to JJ McCarthy, so they've got a young QB and a potential window to make a run.

Trey Hendrickson to the Indianapolis Colts

The main reasoning for this move is that Trey Hendrickson's former defensive coordinator, Lou Anarumo, is on the Indianapolis Colts in the same role. As of now, the Cincinnati Bengals have not been able to get a long-term deal done with their best defensive player, who also led the NFL in sacks in 2024.

The Colts did change up their strategy a bit this offseason and did spend big in free agency. The QB situation is not great, but GM Chris Ballard is probably having to field a playoff team this year. The move itself makes sense from a win-now perspective, and Hendrickson would again get to play with Anarumo.

Mark Andrews to the Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers had interest in signing Evan Engram this offseason, but Engram ended up choosing the Denver Broncos instead. LA since signed Tyler Conklin, who is obviously not nearly as good as Mark Andrews. The Baltimore Ravens seem open to moving on from Andrews this offseason, and the Chargers would be a logical fit.

It's hard to say what the trade compensation would be, but the Chargers have also not had the best offseason and may also feel pressured to give Justin Herbert a must-needed weapon.