2025 NFL Draft: Predicting the top-5 draft order ahead of Week 12
The 2025 NFL Draft is quickly approaching, so let's try and predict which teams are picking in the top-5. The QB class is the coming NFL Draft is just not projected to be all that good, but I guess things can change. With how many bad teams there are in the 2024 NFL Season, it may be hard to sort out that mess.
However, we tried our best to predict how we think the top-5 team order will look in the NFL Draft next April. There may not be a ton of quarterbacks flying off the board like there were last year, so it'll be interesting to see how the NFL Draft begins.
Here are our top-5 draft order predictions ahead of Week 12.
1. New York Giants (Currently 3rd)
The New York Giants have now turned to Tommy DeVito as their starting QB and have cut Daniel Jones. With remaining games against the Buccaneers, Cowboys, Saints, Ravens, Falcons, Colts, and Eagles, you have a hard time finding which team they could beat. It is not out of the question that they finish with 15 losses.
2. Las Vegas Raiders (Currently 4th)
The Las Vegas Raiders still have three AFC West matchups remaining and other games against the Buccaneers, Falcons, Jaguars, and Saints, and you could argue that all of those teams are clearly better than Vegas. The Raiders may shoot up a few spots to pick second overall.
3. New York Jets (Currently 6th)
It would not surprise me if Aaron Rodgers kind of just checked-out the rest of the seasons. The Jets are currently just outside the top-5 in the 2025 NFL Draft, but with things getting worse by the week, they could shoot up a spot or two and find themselves inside the top-5. Getting to the third overall pick could allow them to take a potential franchise QB.
4. Jacksonville Jaguars (Currently 1st)
The Jaguars remaining schedule is actually not all that tough, and this may be a good thing not picking first overall. We know they are not taking a QB, and is there really a non-QB that is worthy of going first overall? The Jaguars may still be able to get someone like CB Will Johnson with the fourth overall pick.
5. Tennessee Titans (Currently 2nd)
The Tennessee Titans need to figure out a QB situation in the 2025 NFL Draft, as Will Levis is just not it. The Titans do have a respectable defense and some weapons on offense, but there isn't a ton to like with this team overall. Tennessee still has to play some tougher opponents, but this team does not go down quietly, so they may win a few more games and find themselves falling to the fifth overall pick.