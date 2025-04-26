2025 NFL Draft: Shedeur Sanders is better off simply going undrafted

Shedeur Sanders has dominated the 2025 NFL Draft headlines, and he has not even been picked yet. Is it better for him to go undrafted? At this point, that might be the case. Many people in the know seemed to have some sort of idea of how the draft could look for Sanders.

If he didn't go ninth overall to the New Orleans Saints, he might drop to pick 21 to the Pittsburgh Steelers. If he didn't go 21st, perhaps the New York Giants would have traded up at the bottom of Round 1 to grab him.

Well, if that still didn't happen, perhaps one of the Giants or Cleveland Browns simply use one of their second-round picks on him...

And that didn't happen.

Is it better for Shedeur Sanders to go undrafted?

At this point, with Day 3 right around the corner, it might just be easiest and best for the Colorado QB to go undrafted. And while that seems downright insane, drafting Sanders might not make any sense at this point. Shedeur Sanders is now in backup QB territory, and with all of the attention and bling that he and his family bring, does an NFL team really want to have to deal with that for a potential backup?

If he goes undrafted, he could have multiple offers from teams who are willing to take a swing for a very low cost. This might give both Shedeur Sanders and a future NFL team the ability to enter into an agreement that doesn't hold nearly as much weight.

It's perhaps the shock of the draft, but you can find reports here and there that he wasn't all that good in certain meetings and perhaps turns people off with his strong personality. Shedeur Sanders legitimately went from a potential top-5 pick to being at risk of going undrafted entirely.

What a ride it has been.