2025 NFL Draft: Top QB prospect is given a disastrous pro comparison

The 2025 NFL Draft simply does not have very good quarterback prospects. This notable QB prospect was recently given a disastrous pro comparison. The year to get a quarterback was clearly in the 2024 NFL Draft, as there were six first-round QBs who got taken, and five of them were consensus first-round prospects.

Right now, there may only be one clear-cut first-round prospect; Miami's Cam Ward. The other prospects like Shedeur Sanders, Jaxson Dart, Jalen Milroe, and others all have enticing qualities, but as a total package QB prospect, they truly aren't special.

Well, Milroe is definitely a notable prospect who could hear his name called in the first round, but his pro comparison might not be all that appealing.

Here is what NFL insider Jeremy Fowler is hearing about Alabama quarterback, Jalen Milroe:

"A frequent comp for Milroe among scouts: Justin Fields. Both are big and fast quarterbacks who can create chunk yardage in space. As passers, they are quarterbacks with strong arms who can hurt defenses downfield but struggle with accuracy, touch and decision-making. They are good enough throwers to keep defenses honest but are not good enough to warrant a pass-heavy offense tailored around them." Jeremy Fowler

"...struggle with accuracy, touch, and decision-making."

Folks, those are three non-negotiable pillars of being an NFL quarterback. Justin Fields is now on his third team in as many seasons. He was traded from the Chicago Bears to the Pittsburgh Steelers last offseason, and then signed with the New York Jets this offseason. Across his career, which began in 2021, Fields has gone 14-30, throwing for 7,780 yards, 45 touchdowns, 31 interceptions, and has earned an 83.9 passer rating.

He's thrown for just 155.6 yards per game and has a completion percentage of just 61.1%. However, Fields has rushed for 2,509 yards and 19 touchdowns. He's lost more than double the amount of times he's won and is simply not a QB that any team needs to be building around, period.

If Jalen Milroe being compared to Justin Fields is accurate, that should make teams shy away from the prospect. Sure, there could be some value with Milroe in the bottom of the second or top of the third round, but him going in the first round would be malpractice.

Teams like the Chicago Bears, New England Patriots, Washington Commanders, and Denver Broncos should be breathing a sigh of relief, as they were able to grab their franchise QBs in the 2024 NFL Draft and do not have to desperation-draft a quarterback this year.

There surely are some teams who could draft Jalen Milroe and use him in certain offensive packages, but that isn't the type of hype he's getting. Right now, it does seem like Milroe is going to hear his name called in the first round and will get a legitimate shot to develop as a quarterback in the NFL.

However, NFL front offices should proceed with caution with Jalen Milroe. If he's even close to Justin Fields as a future NFL quarterback, he should be a second or third-round pick.