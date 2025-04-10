You just never know if there could be some major trades that go down before the 2025 NFL Draft. Here are three of them that we need to see. It does seem like teams across the league will not hesitate to swing for the fences and make a major trade.

There have been a plethora of major trades across the NFL over the last few years, and I do not anticipate that those will slow down. Right now, there could a few players on different teams who are simply not happy and may be open to a fresh start.

And it could be urgent enough to actually get a trade done before the start of the 2025 NFL Draft. Let's look at three blockbuster trades we need to see before the NFL Draft in a couple of weeks.

3 blockbuster trades we need to see before the 2025 NFL Draft

Garrett Wilson to the Denver Broncos

Former Denver Broncos executive Darren Mougey is now the GM with the New York Jets, replacing Joe Douglas. One of the better draft picks that Douglas made was selecting Garrett Wilson back in the 2022 NFL Draft. Wilson has played three years in the NFL and has put up 1,000 yards in each year of his career.

He's done with this pretty awful QB play as well. The stud WR is due for a contract extension this coming offseason, but with a new regime in town, you just never know if the two sides end up not being in the same place. Well, the Broncos have a huge need for a "Z" wide receiver to pair with Courtland Sutton and perhaps Marvin Mims Jr.

The fit within Denver's offense makes a load of sense, and Denver does have the necessary cap space to extend Wilson. A trade package might include multiple high draft picks, as Garrett Wilson is truly great at what he does.