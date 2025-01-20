The 2025 NFL Draft isn't all that far away, so let's dive into the top roster need for each team picking inside the top 5. Free agency is actually right around the corner, and after that, the 2025 NFL Draft will follow. The main issue with this class seems to be the lack of top-end QB talent that the 2024 NFL Draft had.

This could force other teams to get creative in how they lay out a plan to fix their QB situation. The year to get a QB seemed to be in 2024, where six went in the top 12 picks. We do know the teams picking in the top 5 of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Let's dive into their most urgent roster needs.

2025 NFL Draft: Top team need for each team picking in the top 5

1. Tennessee Titans - Quarterback

The Tennessee Titans of all teams is picking first overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. Right now, the momentum will probably tell us that Cam Ward is the favorite to go to Tennessee. If that is the case, great! The Titans could build around someone they are high on, and while it may or may not work, drafting a rookie QB is how teams build successfully for the long-term.

QB is the top need for the Tennessee Titans.

2. Cleveland Browns - Quarterback

The Deshaun Watson trade has blown up in their faces, so the Cleveland Browns have to find a franchise QB as soon as possible. The Browns could end up with one of Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward. We have no idea if the Browns are fans of either passer, so this team could try to get creative if they do not have either QB high on their board.

3. New York Giants - Quarterback

Yeah, the New York Giants have to get a QB in the 2025 NFL Draft. They passed up on Bo Nix, JJ McCarthy, and Michael Penix Jr in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, which was a terrible idea, but here we are. One of Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward could be available to them at pick three. If that is the case, I guess the hope is the G-Men have fallen in love with one or both of them to justify the selection.

4. New England Patriots - Left Tackle

The New England Patriots need multiple starters along their offensive line, but none is more important than left tackle. Someone like Will Campbell might be the pick for the Patriots when their first-round selection comes up, but if they do not think someone like Campbell is worthy of the fourth overall pick, I could see a scenario where the team attempts to trade down.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars - Cornerback

The Jacksonville Jaguars need some cornerback help. Ronald Darby and Montaric Brown started 12 and 10 games for the team in 2024. Brown allowed an opposing passer rating of 101.5, and Darby allowed an opposing passer rating of 120.

It's clear that they need some help on the backend, and while that may not seem like the sexy pick, someone like Will Johnson or Travis Hunter makes a ton of sense for this team with the fifth pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.