2025 NFL Draft: Updated top-10 draft order ahead of Week 15 games
With Week 15 of the 2024 NFL Season right around the corner, let's check out the updated top-10 NFL Draft order in the 2025 NFL Draft. The teams currently picking at the top of the 2025 NFL Draft are surely not going anywhere. There does seem to be a huge talent problem in the coming NFL Draft.
There just does not seem to be a lot of first-round-caliber prospects, which is a pretty disastrous scenarios for teams who are approaching a rebuild. And even in a normal NFL Draft, there are never 32 first-round caliber players.
But this could be especially disastrous for teams who are picking at the very top. Let's look at the updated top-10 draft order ahead of Week 15.
1. Las Vegas Raiders (2-11)
The Las Vegas Raiders are currently picking first overall in the 2025 NFL Draft and would probably take Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders in this instance. Sanders may be the best QB prospect in the coming draft, but the QB class as a whole is pretty weak.
2. New York Giants (2-11)
The New York Giants would then probably take Cam Ward with the second overall pick. But you never know; the Giants may have Ward as their top QB on the board! It's a safe bet to assume that Ward and Sanders would be the top QBs taken in April.
3. New England Patriots (3-10)
The New England Patriots taking a tackle prospect is the right move, as this franchise has to build the right way around Drake Maye, their rookie QB they took with the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
4. Carolina Panthers (3-10)
It's likely that Bryce Young is the starter in the 2025 NFL Season, so you could safely assume that the Carolina Panthers could give Young another playmaker, perhaps taking one with the fifth overall pick in the NFL Draft.
5. Jacksonville Jaguars (3-10)
The Jacksonville Jaguars did hold the first overall pick at one point not too long ago. The Jags have a decent roster foundation but most importantly need to get the coaching staff situated. The roster is good enough to win nine or 10 games at the moment in the right coaching situation.
6. Tennessee Titans (3-10)
I would bank on the Tennessee Titans actually bringing Will Levis back in 2025, so Tennessee may target an offensive tackle or wide receiver here at pick six. They held the seventh overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
7. New York Jets (3-10)
Some people probably did expect the New York Jets to be this bad, but most of the NFL world likely thought that this team was going to be very good in 2024. It's crazy just how wrong we can be with certain teams. The Jets have 10 losses on the season and were 2-1 at one point earlier in the 2024 NFL Season.
8. Cleveland Browns (3-10)
In another lost season, the Cleveland Browns should strive to bring Jameis Winston back in 2025 and bring in a rookie QB to insert behind him. That could yield a solid long-term situation for the Browns, who must get out from under the Deshaun Watson experience as soon as possible.
9. Chicago Bears (4-9)
The Chicago Bears also held the ninth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. They took Rome Odunze in last year at pick nine. The Bears may target someone along the offensive or defensive line with their 2025 first-round pick. Will GM Ryan Poles still be in the front office calling the shots?
10. Cincinnati Bengals (5-8)
A team that still has a glimmer of hope for the NFL playoffs, the Cincinnati Bengals are probably out of it and should look toward the 2025 NFL Draft to rebuild their defense. It's been Trey Hendrickson and "hold your breath" in 2024.
The Bengals could also use another starter along the offensive line.