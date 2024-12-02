2025 NFL Draft: Updated top-5 draft order ahead of Monday Night Football
The 2025 NFL Draft is quickly approaching, so ahead of Monday Night Football, let's check out the current top-5 draft order. Approaching Monday Night Football featuring the Denver Broncos and the Cleveland Browns, there are 11 teams in the NFL with eight or more wins. Eleven!
There are a ton of bad teams in the NFL this year. Eight teams could end up having nine or 10 losses if the Browns lose tonight. The main issue here is that there isn't a ton of QB talent at the top of the 2025 NFL Draft class this year, so this is not a great year for teams who need a QB.
In fact, 2024 seemed to be the year to get a QB, and even the 2026 NFL Draft quarterback class already seems to be a lot stronger than 2025.
Let's check out the top-5 draft order ahead of Monday Night Football.
1. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-10)
With yet another loss, the Jacksonville Jaguars keep atop the 2025 NFL Draft order at 2-10, and this game unfortunately featured QB Trevor Lawrence taking a dirty hit from Houston Texans ILB Azeez Al-Shaair.
It would make sense for the Jags to simply shut Lawrence down for the rest of the 2024 NFL Season, as the team is not going anywhere, and they could benefit from the highest pick possible.
2. Las Vegas Raiders (2-10)
The second of three 2-10 teams, the Las Vegas Raiders are just pathetic. The team did almost pull off the Black Friday upset of the Kansas City Chiefs, but another fluky ending clinched the victory for KC. Vegas does need a franchise QB, and if this current draft order holds, they would have their pick between Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders, as the Jaguars are not drafting a passer.
3. New York Giants (2-10)
The third 2-10 team in the NFL, the New York Giants recently cut Daniel Jones, so that kind of tells you what went wrong this season. The Giants are likely taking a QB with this pick unless something wild happens, and I truly would not trust current GM Joe Schoen to make the right pick here, as he has been a disaster thus far.
The Giants path to success is not a secret, as getting the franchise QB fixes about 80% of the other issues that a team has. New York currently holds the third overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
4. New England Patriots (3-10)
Currently holding the fourth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots got their 10th loss of the season in Week 13. The Indianapolis Colts found a way to score a touchdown and even get the two-point conversion late in the game.
The Pats have showed some grit, but the coaching staff is not good, and the offensive personnel situation outside of a couple players is also pretty rough, so they are and should benefit from having this high of a pick. Getting a stud OL prospect in the building should be what they look to do here.
5. Carolina Panthers (3-9)
Another gritty performance from the team and another encouraging performance from second-year QB Bryce Young, the Carolina Panthers have seen their young QB improve over the last few games. He's playing with a ton of confidence and also may be playing himself into a third year as the starter. Carolina needs to add a true alpha WR and perhaps a starting left tackle, but the team has shown some progress lately.
Both the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers had troubles putting this team away over the last two weeks, so that kind of tells you what this team could be if Bryce Young can take another leap in 2025. They currently hold the fifth overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.