The 2025 NFL Draft is now about six weeks away. Let's dive into three major trades we could see in the first round. Many of the major free agency moves have already been made, but that does not mean major trades can't happen.

We have seen some high-end trades go down like DK Metcalf to the Pittsburgh Steelers and Deebo Samuel to the Washington Commanders, but could there be more on the horizon? There are a few players out there who could be dealt for the right price.

And we are still quite early in the 2025 NFL Offseason, so nothing would shock me at this point. Let's dive into three massive trades we could potentially see in Round 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft.

2025 NFL Mock Draft: 3 huge trades that could go down down in Round 1

Trey Hendrickson to the Atlanta Falcons

It does seem like the Cincinnati Bengals should trade Trey Hendrickson for the right price. This cheap franchise hasn't gotten out of their own way and could be on the cusp of failing yet again. We don't even have deals yet for Tee Higgins or Ja'Marr Chase.

Obviously, the Bengals would ideally like all three of them back on long-term deals, but the Bengals are run like it's still 2008, so could they ship their best defensive player to the Atlanta Falcons? The Falcons have the best roster in the NFC South, and this division is wide-open. Furthermore, the Falcons absolutely have to get more juice along the defensive line, and Hendrickson did lead the NFL in sacks in 2024.

This fit makes a lot of sense as the Falcons turn their attention to maximizing the Michael Penix Jr era.

Kirk Cousins to the Cleveland Browns

Kirk Cousins could reunite with Kevin Stefanski in Cleveland, as both were once with the Minnesota Vikings. Cousins signed with the Atlanta Falcons last offseason, and things simply collapsed after the strong 6-3 start. Cousins still has good football left in him if you ask me, but with the Falcons drafting Michael Penix Jr, that does make things difficult with Cousins on the roster.

Furthermore, the Browns may have an open starting spot in 2025 even if they were to draft a rookie QB. Kirk Cousins is as pro as they come and could provide a one-year stopgap option for Cleveland as they try to dig themselves out of the failed Deshaun Watson era.

Garrett Wilson to the Arizona Cardinals

Garrett Wilson seemed to be quite unhappy with the New York Jets a few weeks ago, and that has seemed to fizzle out a bit. The Jets did sign Justin Fields, who played with Wilson at Ohio State, so that could have made the stud WR a lot happier. However, Wilson is due for a contract extension this offseason, and you just never know how negotiations could go...

While at the moment, the wide receiver is not available for trade; we have seen a ton of high-profile WR trades go down in the NFL in recent years, and I could absolutely see a scenario where Garrett Wilson simply wants more money than the New York Jets are willing to pay.

In that event, could the Arizona Cardinals come calling? They are simply a team on the rise in need of more talent, and they have had a pretty good offseason thus far. If you ask me, they need another wide receiver, and Garrett Wilson could slide in and be a solid fit alongside Marvin Harrison Jr while catching passes from Kyler Murray.