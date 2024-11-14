2025 NFL Mock Draft: 3 teams who can use the draft to breakout next year
The 2025 NFL Draft is slowly approaching. Let's look at three teams who could use the NFL Draft to truly breakout next season. There is at least one breakout team each year, and in 2024, there could be three. The only way to truly sustain success in the NFL is to draft and develop, while using free agency to fill non-QB roster holes that the front office missed on.
Some of the emerging teams in the NFL have been built through the NFL Draft in recent years, and with another offseason doing this again, they could ascend into contender status in 2025.
Arizona Cardinals
I told you all that the Arizona Cardinals would be better than expected, and not only is that true, but the team is 6-4 and in first place in the NFC West. I really hope the Cardinals make the playoffs this year, simply because Kyler Murray is an excellent QB and I'd like to see how far they can go.
However, it's clear that this roster needs more talent, especially on defense. Another strong offseason from General Manager Monti Ossenfort should have this team ready to ascend into contender status in 2025 and beyond. I could see the team using the 2025 NFL Draft to aggressively fill their needs and
Denver Broncos
The Denver Broncos are currently the seventh seed in the AFC playoff picture and do have an advantageous schedule ahead of them with opposing defenses. Bo Nix has a 5:1 TD:INT ratio since Week 3, and the Broncos are 5-3 in that span. Denver clearly needs to invest more with their playmakers on offense, as Nix is throwing to one of the worst units in football.
First-round players like Luther Burden, Ashton Jeanty, Tetairoa McMillan and others could contribute to a huge development and turnaround for the Broncos offense in 2025 and beyond. It's very common to see rookie playmakers make an immediate impact. Guys like Malik Nabers, Brock Bowers, and Brian Thomas Jr have all made huge splashes this year, and with how good Nix has been lately, I can't help but wonder just how good he could be in 2025 with a stud playmaker to throw to.
Jacksonville Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars actually have a decent roster foundation, and I believe that most, if not all of their issues are coaching. The team is surely not going to bring Doug Pederson back in 2025, nor should they. A new head coach who can unlock Trevor Lawrence and actually get the most out of the players.
In the 2022 and 2023 seasons, the Jaguars went 9-8, and in 2022, they even won a playoff game. This team isn't far off from figuring out how to build off of that 2022 season, and if they get the staff right and fill their holes in the 2025 NFL Draft, they're back on the right track.