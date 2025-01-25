With the conference championship games quickly approaching, the 2025 NFL Draft is getting closer. Here is a quick top 10 mock draft. Just three games remain in the 2024 NFL Season, which would then pave the way for free agency and then into the 2025 NFL Draft.

The NFL Draft does not have the QB talent that the 2024 NFL Draft had, and the overall top-end talent does not seem to be there. This could force teams to overdraft players or get creative in the offseason to try and fill certain holes.

The 2025 NFL Draft is about three months away. Let's roll out a quick top 10 mock draft approaching the AFC and NFC Championship Games.

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Brand-new top 10 mock draft approaching playoff games

1. Tennessee Titans - Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado

The Tennessee Titans kick off this NFL mock draft by shockingly passing up on Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders. They take Travis Hunter with the first overall pick. It would not surprise me to see the Titans give snaps to Hunter at both CB and WR, but for the sake of his longevity in the NFL, they should have him pick a position.

He seems to be a better cornerback for what that is worth.

2. Cleveland Browns - Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

The Cleveland Browns do not like either QB to take them at pick no. 2 in the 2025 NFL Draft, so they opt for the next best thing and bolster their trenches. Mason Graham is the best defensive tackle in the coming NFL Draft class and gives the Browns a boost in the trenches.

3. New York Giants - Cam Ward, QB, Miami (FL)

The New York Giants probably have one last shot to make something happen with Joe Schoen as their GM and Brian Daboll as the head coach. Cam Ward as a relatively high ceiling, and with Daboll playing a huge part in the development of Josh Allen when he was in Buffalo, the chances that he can do the same with Ward might be very strong.

Cam Ward heads to the New York Giants with the third pick in this 2025 NFL mock draft.

4. New England Patriots - Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

The New England Patriots have a new era, and with them not having a clear-cut offensive prospect to take at pick four, they take the best pure pass rusher in the 2025 NFL Draft class and grab Abdul Carter from Penn State. The Pats can still hammer away at some offensive needs in the NFL Draft and should address their OL in free agency.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars - Will Campbell, OT, LSU

With the very late firing of GM Trent Baalke, who knows what the Jacksonville Jaguars plan on doing going forward. This franchise is poorly run, but they do have a nice foundation in place, so Baalke deserves come credit here.

The Jags bolster the trenches with Will Campbell at pick five. Protecting Trevor Lawrence should be a huge priority for this team as they try to stabilize once and for all in the Lawrence era.

6. Las Vegas Raiders - Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

Shedeur Sanders dropping to pick six in this 2025 NFL mock draft is a huge sigh of relief for the Las Vegas Raiders, who recently signed John Spytek to be their new General Manager. The Raiders have to bring a rookie QB into the building in 2025. They simply cannot go forward with Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew again in 2024.

Sanders at least gives the franchise upside if he develops into a franchise passer.

7. New York Jets - Kelvin Banks Jr, OT, Texas

The New York Jets use two-straight first-round picks in the NFL Draft on offensive linemen, which is actually a very wise idea. Last year, their first-round pick was Olu Fashanu. And here in the 2025 NFL Draft, we mocked Kelvin Banks Jr to the team at pick no. 7.

It's not clear what the Jets will do with Aaron Rodgers, but it would not shock me if he returned for one final year in 2025.

8. Carolina Panthers - Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia

The Carolina Panthers have to improve their pass rush, so the pick here is Mykel Williams from Georgia, which is a logical selection for Ejiro Evero's unit, the worst in the NFL in the 2024 season. The Panthers could be a frisky team in 2025 if Bryce Young takes another step and if the defense can improve a bit.

9. New Orleans Saints - Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

The New Orleans are a flat-out mess and are really not an appealing job at all even with being in the weak NFC South. It just goes to show you how much of the work Sean Payton was doing over there. The Saints have aging players everywhere you look, but for them, Will Johnson could be the best player remaining on their board when the ninth pick rolls around.

Johnson to the Saints in this NFL mock draft.

10. Chicago Bears - Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

With Ben Johnson now in Chicago, the Bears may want someone in the backfield to try and recreate what Johnson had with the Detroit Lions in Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery. Ashton Jeanty heads to Chicago at pick 10. The hope here is that if the Bears do in fact take Jeanty at 10, they have already made progress to fix their offensive line in free agency.