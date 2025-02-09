2025 NFL Mock Draft: Broncos take different approach to build around Bo Nix

The 2025 NFL Draft could be a prolific time for the Denver Broncos. They build around Bo Nix in this mock draft but take a bit of a different approach. It's a pretty safe bet to assume that the Broncos are going to be bringing in some new offensive playmakers for Bo Nix, their encouraging young QB who put the league on notice in 2024.

He and the Broncos proved a ton of people wrong and ended up finishing with a 10-7 record and a playoff appearance, both were firsts since the 2015 NFL Season when Peyton Manning was still under center. Now entering a crucial offseason, the Broncos have to ensure they not only give Nix more weapons, but also fill out their defensive needs.

Despite their top-5 defense in 2024, the unit was a bit weak in the middle. Let's craft the latest Broncos' mock draft where the team takes a different approach to building around Bo Nix.

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Defense gets the priority early on

20th Pick - Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon

The Denver Broncos open up this 2025 NFL Mock Draft with Derrick Harmon, the defensive tackle from Oregon. DJ Jones is a free agent and is really only a run stuffer. The hope here for the Denver Broncos is that Harmon can come in and be more of a well-rounded player in the middle of their defense for years to come.

It might not be a popular pick, but it's a position of need for Denver.

51st Pick - Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

The Broncos also need more help at ILB. The team could see Cody Barton leave in free agency and may move on from the injured Alex Singleton. They parted ways with ILB coach Greg Manusky as well, so this room could get a total makeover. Denver uses their second-round pick on Jihaad Campbell from Alabama and hope that the new additions in the middle of their defense can put the finishing touches on what could be a truly elite unit.

85th Pick - Gunnar Helm, TE, Texas

Tight end is a massive need for the Denver Broncos, so they use the 85th overall pick on Gunnar Helm, the talented TE from Texas. I would also expect Denver to address this room in free agency as well. The Broncos got virtually zero production from their tight ends in 2024. It's time for them to invest legitimate resources into this unit going forward.

121st Pick - Ollie Gordon, RB, Oklahoma State

Ollie Gordon is a huge running back, standing at 6'2" and weighing nearly 230 pounds. Denver does have two younger players in this room in Audric Estime and Jaleel McLaughlin, and I would be shocked if the team did not address the unit in free agency. Someone that makes a ton of sense for a year is Aaron Jones.

And all of a sudden, a RB room that features Aaron Jones, Audric Estime, Jaleel McLaughlin, and Ollie Gordon could be a huge problem. It's a lot of players that all bring something different to the table. In a very deep RB class, perhaps one of the deepest ever, the Broncos use a mid-round pick on Gordon.

193rd Pick - Jaylin Noel, WR, Iowa State

The Denver Broncos use the 193rd overall pick in this 2025 NFL Mock Draft to take Jaylin Noel from Iowa State. Denver has to continue building up their weaponry, and after defensive selections in their first two picks, they now hit on three offensive players in a row.

The WR room is led by Courtland Sutton and Marvin Mims Jr. Rookies Troy Franklin and Devaughn Vele could take bigger leaps into 2025, but Sean Payton did recently say this room was better than people thought, so there may not be a super high investment into it this offseason.

199th Pick - Seth McLaughlin, OC, Ohio State

A hidden position that the Denver Broncos can upgrade in 2025 and beyond is center. Their offensive line was among the best in the NFL this year, but center was their weakest position, especially with run blocking. Being that the Broncos already have four big-time contracts along the OL, they may not want to pursue a high-priced free agent at the position.

They could target Seth McLaughlin from Ohio State with the hope that he can develop into a more well-rounded center. Luke Wattenberg is good in pass blocking but leaves a lot of meat on the bone in run blocking.

209th Pick - Zah Frazier, CB, UTSA

The Denver Broncos finish off their mock draft and grab cornerback Zah Frazier from UTSA. Denver does have a very young and good secondary with Patrick Surtain II, the 2024 Defensive Player of the Year, Riley Moss, Brandon Jones, and Ja'Quan McMillian. Frazier may honestly struggle to settle into a backup role here, but you never know.