2025 NFL Mock Draft: Day 2 fits that make too much sense for teams

Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft begins later today. Let's look at a few fits for teams that almost make too much sense. There are a ton of players left on the board heading into Day 2 who can come in and immediately start for certain teams.

While the top-end talent of this year's draft is not present, there is a ton of solid starter potential in this draft, especially as we get to the second and third rounds later today. Let's look at some of the best Day 2 fits that almost make too much sense.

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Best fits on Day 2?

New Orleans Saints take Shedeur Sanders at pick 40

A place where the QB position is supremely uncertain, Shedeur Sanders heading to the New Orleans Saints after taking a tackle in Round 1 could turn out to be a stable relationship for years to come for both parties. The Saints should consider making this move.

Cincinnati Bengals take Mike Green at pick 49

The Cincinnati Bengals took Shemar Stewart in Round 1 and could double-up along the defensive line at pick 49 and take Mike Green. The Bengals have to keep stacked up talent along the DL, as winning the line of scrimmage on that side of the ball will improve this defense overnight.

Denver Broncos take TreVeyon Henderson at pick 51

The Denver Broncos shockingly took Jahdae Barron with the 20th pick, but they should now turn their attention to TreVeyon Henderson with the 51st pick. Henderson fits this offense like a glove.

Kansas City Chiefs take Jayden Higgins at pick 63

The Kansas City Chiefs finally were able to draft a viable tackle prospect in Josh Simmons. Well, they should now turn their attention to the weaponry and get themselves a legitimate "X" receiver, taking Jayden Higgins from Iowa State at the bottom of the second round.