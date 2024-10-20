2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock draft with drama at the top
23. Baltimore Ravens - Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
Starting 0-2 on the season, the Baltimore Ravens were in some uncharted territory. Well, four wins in a row not only has this team in prime position to take a huge grip on the AFC North but has them among the best teams in the NFL yet again. The Ravens are getting some elite play from RB Derrick Henry and QB Lamar Jackson, who is again having another MVP type of year.
Well, could Jackson benefit from another wide receiver? Maybe. Emeka Egbuka plays his college football at Ohio State and could join a long line of former Ohio State wide receivers who have made it big in the NFL. It does feel like the Ravens are missing a true no. 1 wide receiver. That could add yet another wrinkle to their offense, which could make some even better on that side of the ball, if that’s even possible.
Can the Ravens make a Super Bowl run this season after failing in 2023? Perhaps.
24. Green Bay Packers - Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota
The Green Bay Packers are such a fun, young team man. QB Jordan Love has played in just four games in the 2024 NFL Season but has thrown 12 touchdown passes, which is hilarious. Love and the Packers are positioned very nicely for the future and could really go in a number of different directions in the 2025 NFL Draft.
In this mock draft, they’ll take Aireontae Ersery, a tackle from Minnesota.
I guess they can look to bolster their offensive line and just try to create the most ideal situation for Jordan Love, who feels like he’s on the doorstep of superstardom in the NFL. He broke out in the 2023 NFL Season and helped propel the Packers into the postseason, where they made a run into the NFC Divisional Round, where they gave the San Francisco 49ers some fits.