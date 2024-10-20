2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock draft with drama at the top
13. Miami Dolphins - Mason Graham, DL, Michigan
The Miami Dolphins could be one of the most interesting teams this coming offseason. They seem to be set to get QB Tua Tagovailoa from his concussion in Week 8, so that’s good for them, but many thought that he’d actually retire given he suffered yet another concussion at th NFL level, and some have argued that the Dolphins should take a QB in the 2025 NFL Draft given that Tua Tagovailoa cannot stay consistently healthy.
Well, in this NFL mock draft, they don’t take a QB. Mason Graham from Michigan is the pick, as the Dolphins seek to try and become a bit stronger in the trenches, a spot where they’ve gotten exposed.
This team now as a legitimate reputation of not being able to play when the weather gets a little bit chilly, so them being able to hammer the trenches next offseason could be exactly what this franchise needs.
14. Seattle Seahawks - Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas
Surprise? Well, maybe. The Seattle Seahawks are not going to win anything of note as long as Geno Smith is their starting QB. I mean, come on now. The Seahawks brought in a new coaching staff this year, and I cannot imagine they want to stick with Smith for the long-term.
He’s not a franchise QB and is about the 16th-best QB in the NFL at this point. Well, in the 2025 NFL Draft, how about targeting someone like Quinn Ewers from Texas? He’d be a huge position of need for the Seahawks, and this could also be a scenario where Geno Smith does come back in 2025 but eventually paves the way for Ewers.
I’d imagine it could be a bit of an awkward situation if Geno Smith clearly sees that his replacement is being taken, but that’s just how the NFL works these days. He’s not good enough.