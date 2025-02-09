The 2025 NFL Draft could be filled with some drama. Let's whip up a first-round mock draft with two blockbuster trades. Major trades in the NFL seem to be happening with more frequency. It feels like many clubs across the NFL are trying to build a contender as quickly as possible.

And sometimes, that works out. Other times, though, a trade blows up in a team's face. Two examples of this are the Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson trades. The 2025 NFL Offseason is not going to be any different in my opinion

Two notable players may already be on the move in Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams and Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns. We whipped up another 2025 NFL Mock Draft. This is one is a round long and contains two blockbuster trades.

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Full first-round mock with two blockbuster trades

1. Tennessee Titans - Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

The Tennessee Titans bolster their pass rush with Abdul Carter at pick no. 1 in this NFL mock draft. They pass on a QB and could look to address the QB position later on in the 2025 NFL Draft.

2. Cleveland Browns - Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

The Cleveland Browns do not like Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward enough in this mock draft, so they'll instead grab Mason Graham from Michigan. Graham is the best DT prospect in a very deep class.

3. New York Giants - Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

It's about time for the New York Giants to take a quarterback. They passed up on three first-round QBs in the 2024 NFL Draft but will grab Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders at pick three in this mock draft. Sanders + a veteran stopgap could be a viable solution fo the Giants' QB woes.

4. New England Patriots - Will Campbell, OT, LSU

The trenches have to be a top priority for the New England Patriots this coming offseason, so their fourth pick is used on Will Campbell. Can Campbell settle into the LT position and protect Drake Maye for years to come?

5. Jacksonville Jaguars - Travis Hunter - CB/WR, Colorado

The Heisman Trophy winner in 2024, there is a path for Travis Hunter to line up at both cornerback and wide receiver in the NFL. He heads to the Jaguars with the fifth pick.

6. Las Vegas Raiders - Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

The Las Vegas Raiders need a little bit of everything. They'll grab Tetairoa McMillan at pick six and continue building up their weaponry on offense.

7. New York Jets - Cam Ward, QB, Miami (FL)

Cam Ward fell to pick seven in this mock draft, so the New York Jets jump on the chance. We could see Aaron Rodgers returning for one final season in 2025.

8. Carolina Panthers - Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia

If the Carolina Panthers fix their pass rush, this team could be a problem in the NFC South in 2025. They'll take Mykel Williams from Georgia, but this team does need another weapon at wide receiver

9. New Orleans Saints - Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

Malaki Starks could be the best player on the New Orleans Saints' board. They'll draft him using the ninth pick in this mock draft, but the Saints have some other, serious roster issues to address at some point.

10. Chicago Bears - Kelvin Banks Jr, OT, Texas

More protection is coming for Caleb Williams in 2025. Kelvin Banks Jr may kick inside at the NFL level, but the Chicago Bears do have serious OL issues that need addressing.

11. San Francisco 49ers - Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

In a very shocking selection, the San Francisco 49ers take RB Ashton Jeanty from Boise State. This could be an indication that the team is again going to try and run it back one last time. They brought Robert Saleh back to be their defensive coordinator.

12. Dallas Cowboys - Luther Burden, WR, Missouri

Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys are horribly dysfunctional. They could use another player at wide receiver to be the sidekick to CeeDee Lamb.

13. Miami Dolphins - Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M

The Miami Dolphins keep adding players to bolster their pass rush and take Nic Scourton from Texas A&M.

14. Los Angeles Rams (via IND) - Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

Trade! The Los Angeles Rams are sending QB Matthew Stafford to the Indianapolis Colts for the 14th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Rams, now with two first-round picks in this NFL mock draft, use one on Tyler Warren, the star tight end from Penn State.

LA turns the page on Stafford after four prolific seasons.

15. Atlanta Falcons - James Pearce Jr, EDGE, Tennessee

It should come as no shock that the Falcons are improving their pass rush. The defense was horrific in 2024, so they'll hope that James Pearce Jr can provide a spark up front.

16. Arizona Cardinals - Tyler Booker, OG, Alabama

Tyler Booker seems to be a sure-fire hit at the NFL level at guard. The Arizona Cardinals make the pick and hope that they can again improve on their win total. They went from four wins to eight wins between 2023 and 2024.

17. Cincinnati Bengals - Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame

The Cincinnati Bengals hired Al Golden to be their defensive coordinator, so I am sure Golden would love one of his former players from Notre Dame. The Bengals have huge defensive needs, and Benjamin Morrison could help them fill one in the secondary.

18. Seattle Seahawks - Cameron Williams, OT, Texas

Some offensive line help is coming for the Seattle Seahawks. Cameron Williams might sneak his way into the first round, and he'll head to Seattle in this NFL mock draft.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Shavon Revel, CB, East Carolina

Shavon Revel is one of the best CB prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft class. He'll head to Tampa at pick 19 and get to play in Todd Bowles' defenses for years to come.

20. Denver Broncos - Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

The Denver Broncos have to get some more playmaker for Bo Nix. They'll use their 20th overall selection on Matthew Golden from Texas in this NFL mock draft.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers - Josh Simmons, OT, OSU

It does feel like the Pittsburgh Steelers have needed some OL help for a few years now. They'll keep with that trend and take Josh Simmons from OSU. They used their first-round pick in 2024 on Troy Fautanu from Washington.

22. Los Angeles Chargers - Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

This should not be a surprise, as Jim Harbaugh gets one of his old players into the NFL as the LA Chargers take Colston Loveland at pick 22 in this NFL mock draft.

23. Green Bay Packers - Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

CB is going to be a huge need for the Green Bay Packers if they move on from Jaire Alexander. Will Johnson is a very good selection for this team in their quest to take the next step in 2025 and beyond.

24. Minnesota Vikings - Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon

The Minnesota Vikings could pick up right where they left off in 2024 if JJ McCarthy is a quick study at QB. I do think they'll let Sam Darnold leave in free agency and hone in on the rest of their roster needs. Derrick Harmon comes along to their defensive line in their quest to make some headway in the NFC North.

25. Houston Texans - Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia

Someone who might be able to play both ILB and EDGE in the NFL, Jalon Walker is a fun and safe pick for the Houston Texans.

26. Los Angeles Rams - Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

With their second pick in the first round, the Los Angeles Rams take Emeka Egbuka from Ohio State. All of a sudden, after this mock draft, the Rams' offense features guys like Puka Nacua, Kyren Williams, Tyler Warren, and now Emeka Egbuka.

27. Baltimore Ravens - Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

Getting some help along the offensive line is what the Baltimore Ravens do at pick 27. They'll take Armand Membou who will probably kick inside to guard.

28. Detroit Lions - Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State

The Detroit Lions dealt with some brutal defensive injuries in 2024. They'll hope that the injury bug doesn't come in 2025 and will also add to their defensive line with Tyleik Williams from Ohio State.

29. Cleveland Browns (via WAS) - Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

Another trade! This one sends two first-round picks in the 2025 and 2026 NFL Drafts from the Washington Commanders to the Cleveland Browns for stud defensive end Myles Garrett, who would get to experience what it's like being on an elite team.

With the amount of cap space the Commanders have, coupled with them having Jayden Daniels on his rookie deal, a move like this makes a lot of sense.

30. Buffalo Bills - Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss

The Buffalo Bills get younger along the defensive line and select Walter Nolen from Ole Miss at pick 29 in this mock draft.

31. Philadelphia Eagles - Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan

With players like Josh Sweat and Milton Williams free agents along the defensive line for the Eagles in 2025, they do have a need here, and we have seen GM Howie Roseman never be afraid to make a ton of moves along the DL.

32. Kansas City Chiefs - Jahdae Barron, DB, Texas

A player who can line up all over the secondary, Jahdae Barron would be a huge get for the Kansas City Chiefs, who do have a need in the secondary. Steve Spagnuolo would surely love to have someone with the flexibility that Barron brings to the defense.