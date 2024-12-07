Raiders 2025 NFL Mock Draft: Team must build offense around Brock Bowers
The Las Vegas Raiders are in a horrible spot as we approach the 2025 NFL Draft. Do they have to take a QB when April rolls around? The short answer is yes, and the long answer is yeeeeessssss!
The Raiders went into the 2024 NFL Season with Gardner Minshew II as their starting QB, having been unable to take a QB in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. My thoughts here are that the Raiders had an intention to take Michael Penix Jr at pick 13, but with the Atlanta Falcons shockingly taking Penix, the Raiders were left with taking the best player on their board.
Brock Bowers may already be the best tight end in the NFL as a rookie, which is insanely impressive, but Vegas is still missing the most important position in all of sports. Will the Raiders get their QB of the future in this 2025 NFL Mock Draft?
Raiders 2025 NFL Mock Draft: Team must build offense around Brock Bowers
2nd Pick: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
With the second pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and the first team taking a QB, the Las Vegas Raiders opt for Shedeur Sanders in hopes that he can develop into a franchise QB and also develop a strong connection with Brock Bowers, who may already be the best tight end in the NFL this year.
33rd Pick: Tacario Davis, CB, Arizona
At the top of the second round, the Raiders take a CB in Tacario Davis, as it feels like this team is always in need of another cornerback.
67th Pick: Tez Johnson, WR, Oregon
The Raiders give Shedeur Sanders another weapon in Tez Johnson, is is the adoptive brother if Bo Nix and his family, so it would not shock if me the Denver Broncos tried to bring Johnson and Nix to the same NFL team. That could be another reason for this pick.
72nd Pick: Kevin Winston Jr, S, Penn State
Vegas gets some more secondary help here at pick 72 with Kevin Winston Jr from Penn State. In a division with Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, and now Bo Nix, the Raiders not only need to get the QB right, but also need to get some help stopping the passing attacks of these teams.
103rd Pick: Nicholas Singleton, RB, Penn State
The Raiders let Josh Jacobs leave in free agency last offseason, and while Jacobs may never have come back, the team does need to improve their RB room, so I went with Nicholas Singleton from Penn State.
139th Pick: Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State
Josh Simmons being available at pick 139 could be the steal of the 2025 NFL Draft. Along with the team seemingly always needing secondary help, it does also feel like they almost always need help along the offensive line as well.
179th Pick: Theo Wease Jr, WR, Missouri
We're now getting into the super late picks of this NFL mock draft, so at this point, the Raiders are hoping that guys like Theo Wease Jr could breakthrough as a backup option or special teams ace on the team for a year or two.
209th Pick: Trey Moore, EDGE, Texas
The Raiders defensive front, when healthy, is quite good, so they try to improve on that further in the 2025 NFL Draft with EDGE Trey Moore from Texas.
210th Pick: Gus Hartwig, OC, Purdue
Las Vegas took iOL Jackson Powers-Johnson in the 2024 NFL Draft, and in the 2025 NFL Draft, they double down on the interior offensive line and take their second lineman of this draft in Gus Hartwig from Purdue.
211th Pick: Thor Griffith, DT, Louisville
In this 2025 NFL Mock Draft, the Raiders grab Thor Griffith at pick 211. Griffith has five tackles for loss in 2024 for Louisville.
217th Pick: Gavin Bartholomew, TE, Pittsburgh
With nearly 50 games of experience at the collegiate level, TE Gavin Bartholomew could be a steal at the bottom of the 2025 NFL Draft. Across his career at Pittsburgh, he's caught 104 receptions for 1,238 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Would this Raiders mock draft in 2025 put the team back on the right track for desired long-term success?