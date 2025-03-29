One of the NFL's breakout teams in 2024, the Denver Broncos have arrived and might be on the cusp of building a true contender. It is hard to not be optimistic about this team - six of their seven losses in 2024 were in one-score games, so their 10-7 record could even be a bit misleading in a way.

The Broncos saw their rookie QB, Bo Nix, have one of the best rookie QB seasons in NFL history, and their defense established themselves as a top-tier unit as well. There truly isn't much that this team needs heading into the 2025 NFL Draft, so they could get a bit frisky.

Would this Broncos mock draft load them up for a Super Bowl push?

Denver Broncos NFL Mock Draft: Team loads up for a Super Bowl push

20. Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

The team signing Evan Engram in free agency does not take them out of the running to take a TE very high in the 2025 NFL Draft. Colston Loveland and Engram in the same position room would be unfair for opposing defenses, and all of a sudden, Denver now has a slew of talented pass catchers, and many of them are 6'3" or taller.

51. TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State

TreVeyon Henderson is one of the best prospect fits for the Denver Broncos in the entire NFL Draft class. He can do a little bit of everything in the backfield and is a legitimate home-run hitter. Denver being able to get him with the 51st overall pick would be unfair. Bo Nix now has a full crop of talented playmakers on offense at his disposal for a year two jump.

85. TJ Sanders, DT, South Carolina

The team should ensure their defensive line remains among the best in the NFL for years to come. They might have some contracts to sort out along the DL. To prepare for the future and get a push in the present, they take TJ Sanders from South Carolina. Denver notably re-signed defensive tackle DJ Jones in free agency on a three-year deal, which is effectively a two-year deal.

122. Smael Mondon Jr, LB, Georgia

Signing Dre Greenlaw in free agency was a stellar move, and now Denver takes to the 2025 NFL Draft to totally redo this room, grabbing Smael Mondon Jr from Georgia in the fourth round. As of now, they are projected to start Greenlaw and Alex Singleton at ILB in 2025.

191. Jack Sawyer, EDGE, Ohio State

Jack Sawyer could be a fun player off the EDGE for the Broncos. Denver may have the youngest and most explosive pass rush group in the NFL featuring Nik Bonitto, Jonathon Cooper, and Jonah Elliss. Sawyer could fit right into this room.

197. Jordan James, RB, Oregon

It would be wise for the Broncos to double-dip at the RB position in the 2025 NFL Draft. They don't have a RB1 as of now but did grab one earlier with TreVeyon Henderson. They'll take Jordan James from Oregon and hopefully put forth a viable long-term RB situation for years to come.

208. Zah Frazier, CB, UTSA

Denver also has a young and explosive secondary featuring top-tier players like Patrick Surtain II, Brandon Jones, and Talanoa Hufanga. Denver adds some depth to the room and grabs Zah Frazier from UTSA to finish off what could be a draft that pushes the team into Super Bowl contention.