The Las Vegas Raiders have extended QB Geno Smith through the 2027 NFL Season, so they go all-in around him in this 2025 NFL Mock Draft. News of the Smith extension broke on Thursday afternoon:

QB Geno Smith is signing a two-year, $85.5 million extension that includes $66.5 million in guaranteed money with the Raiders, per source. Smith is now contractually tied to Las Vegas through the 2027 season. pic.twitter.com/ERp7Vh0DLG — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 3, 2025

I am not sure what the Raiders are attempting to do here, but they clearly want Smith as their QB for the next few seasons, and this most definitely takes them out of the running to take a QB in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Roster-wise, the Raiders are a mess to say the least and will need to bring in a solid rookie class to get something going. Let's see if this mock draft ends up being what the Raiders need.

Raiders NFL Mock Draft: Team mistakenly goes all-in on QB Geno Smith

6. Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

The sixth overall pick is probably the highest that Ashton Jeanty will go in the 2025 NFL Draft, and with the Raiders extending Geno Smith, it makes a load of sense for them to give him the best running back in the draft class, and given how awful the Raiders run game was in 2024, Jeanty can help it make a 180 overnight.

37. Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame

Some secondary help is on the way for the Las Vegas Raiders. They take Benjamin Morrison from Notre Dame in the second round. It always seems like Las Vegas needs some type of defensive back help. The defense is quite weak and will need more than just Morrison to turn around.

68. Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State

Jayden Higgins is a big, physical wide receiver from Iowa State and is a great pick for the Raiders with the 68th selection. All of a sudden, the Raiders now feature players like Jeanty, Higgins, Brock Bowers, and Jakobi Meyers on offense.

Could this be a top-12 scoring unit in the 2025 NFL Season?

108. Shemar Turner, DT, Texas A&M

Bolstering the DT room is another need for the Raiders. They'll take Shemar Turner at pick 108. In 2024 for the Aggies, Turner six tackles for loss and two sacks. He had 11 tackles for loss in the year prior, so he gets into the backfield.

143. Ollie Gordon, RB, Oklahoma State

Ollie Gordon rushed for nearly 3000 yards in college and added 36 scores, so he's a productive player. The Raiders can't hand the ball off to Ashton Jeanty every single carry, so they'll need someone like Gordon to take the load off here and there.

180. Jake Majors, OC, Texas

The offensive line help is on the way! The Las Vegas Raiders take Jake Majors from Texas. One of the main reasons why people seem to be high on Geno Smith is the Seattle Seahawks having awful offensive lines during his tenure. Well, if the Raiders can field an even average OL in 2025, that could benefit Smith massively.

213. Hunter Wohler, S, Wisconsin

Hunter Wohler had 229 total tackles during his four years at Wisconsin. He also added 13 passes defended and three interceptions. The Raiders continue to add to their secondary with young prospects and grab Wohler.

215. Carson Vinson, OT, Alabama A&M

A developmental tackle prospect, the Raiders can at least add some depth to their OL room for a little bit. They take Carson Vinson from Alabama A&M.

222. Joshua Gray, OG, Oregon State

Three of the final four picks for the Las Vegas Raiders are along the offensive line. They finish off this 2025 NFL Mock Draft by taking Joshua Gray from Oregon State.