NFL Power Rankings: Ranking the five best teams approaching 2025 draft

With the 2025 NFL Draft in just a few hours, let's roll out some power rankings and look at the five best teams in the NFL.

The teams that are constantly picking near the bottom of the rounds year after year but still field top squads are truly impressive. The 2025 NFL Draft is seriously right around the corner, and over the next few days, over 250 college players will see their dreams come true.

As we gather around our televisions for Round 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft, let's crack open a quick top-5 NFL power rankings.

NFL Power Rankings: Which teams are the best approaching the draft?

5. Washington Commanders

A team I could see winning the NFC in 2025, the Washington Commanders added Deebo Samuel and Laremy Tunsil via trade this offseason, so they clearly believe in their current group of players in what is now a wide-open Super Bowl window.

4. Detroit Lions

If not for some brutal defensive injuries, the Detroit Lions may have made a Super Bowl run in 2024, but they went one-and-done in the playoffs. This might just be the best team in the entire NFL on paper, but 'on paper' only gets a team so far.

3. Baltimore Ravens

Losing to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC playoffs in 2024, the Baltimore Ravens are still among the best teams in the NFL and are the third-best in our latest power rankings. They have typically picked near the bottom of the first round for years now.

2. Buffalo Bills

Making it to the AFC Championship Game but falling short yet again, the Buffalo Bills, despite their early playoff exit, are the best team in the AFC. They had a better roster and were simply a better team than the Kansas City Chiefs, but they seem to hit a ceiling in the postseason.

1. Philadelphia Eagles

Winners of Super Bowl LIX, the Philadelphia Eagles are the best team in the NFL until another team can prove otherwise. Philly did lose some players this offseason but figure to replenish many of the departures over the next few days.