The 2025 NFL Draft is getting closer, so let's crack open another mock draft here. What shocks you about this latest mock? Are you tired of seeing mock drafts yet? Now less than three weeks away from the real thing, NFL teams across the league are surely beginning to finalize their big boards ahead of April 24th.

The neat thing about the first round, currently, is that all 32 teams are slated to pick. I bet that changes a bit, but right now, every single team in the NFL has a first-round pick. Given that the top-end talent in this draft isn't all that great, we could see some teams wheeling and dealing their picks.

Let's get into our latest mock draft.

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Shedeur Sanders tumbling down the board a bit?

1. Tennessee Titans - Cam Ward, QB, Miami (FL)

Cam Ward is probably going first overall to the Tennessee Titans. Say what you want about Ward, but this is how NFL teams sustain success for the long-term - they find someone who they think can be the guy and simply draft him, regardless of what others think.

The Titans are probably high enough on Ward, and with their additions along the offensive line this offseason, the young QB could be set up for some success. Given how weak the AFC South is, Cam Ward and the Titans might have a quicker path to success than we think.

2. Cleveland Browns - Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado

Travis Hunter is easily the best athlete in the 2025 NFL Draft and might also be the best player in the draft. Many have mocked Abdul Carter to the Browns with this pick, but Hunter can legitimately play two positions and would fill multiple needs for the Browns.

I would watch out for Cleveland to eventually swing a trade for Kirk Cousins in the near future, perhaps following the NFL Draft.

3. New York Giants - Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

Abdul Carter joins a New York Giants defensive line that already features Brian Burns and Dexter Lawrence, so this is now a huge position of strength. Passing up on a QB in this mock draft, it's more likely that the Giants hope that Russell Wilson can bring some stability to the QB position in 2025.

4. New England Patriots - Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

This is the first super shocking move of this mock draft, as the New England Patriots pass up on a potential franchise left tackle in Will Campbell and settle on Ashton Jeanty, a generational player at the RB position. Jeanty is going to make life a lot easier for Drake Maye, and that is definitely what this franchise needs to do.

The Patriots can address the offensive line in the later rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars - Tet McMillan, WR, Arizona

Tet McMillan is another weapon for Trevor Lawrence, and first-year head coach Liam Coen had a ton of success in 2024 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throwing the ball all over the place with Baker Mayfield, Chris Godwin, and Mike Evans.

I would not be shocked if Coen is pounding the table for a playmaker in the first round.

6. Las Vegas Raiders - Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

Pete Carroll is a bit of an old-school mind, as he loves a strong defense and run game. Being that Geno Smith is his QB, he'll need to ensure his team can do both, as Smith is not special. The Las Vegas Raiders take Mason Graham and insert him into a defensive line with Maxx Crosby and Christian Wilkins.

7. New York Jets - Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

The one position along the offensive line the New York Jets are missing is a competent right tackle. The Jets could take Armand Membou from Missouri and shore up what is now a young and encouraging OL. Justin Fields is likely their starter in the 2025 NFL Season.

8. Carolina Panthers - Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

Tyler Warren is a great get for the Carolina Panthers. He can block and catch passes at a high level and is the best TE prospect in a loaded class. While Carolina does need another wide receiver, Tet McMillan went off the board a few picks ago, so they pivot to Warren in our latest mock draft.

9. New Orleans Saints - Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

I could see Shedeur Sanders falling this far. Heck, some people think he's in a similar tier to guys like Jaxson Dart and Jalen Milroe. The Sanders name is probably doing a lot of heavy-lifting here, as he heads to the New Orleans Saints with the ninth pick in this mock draft.

Sanders could be the backup QB for the 2025 NFL Season and perhaps takeover as the starter in 2026. The Saints can easily cut Derek Carr next offseason.

10. Chicago Bears - Will Campbell, OT, LSU

I'd have to imagine that if Will Campbell fell this far, the Chicago Bears would be all over it. Ashton Jeanty is off the board, and I am not sure this team would take another RB this high. Campbell would give them another new starter along the offensive line. They overhauled the iOL this offseason and will now insert a left tackle into the mix.