2025 NFL Mock Draft: Top-10 draft order approaching Week 14 action
Week 13 of the 2024 NFL Season is now over, so let's check out the current top-10 draft order ahead of Week 14 action. Eight teams now have nine or more losses in the NFL this year, which is a shockingly high figure.
Fifteen teams in total have a losing record, so the "bad" this year is quite bad. Only 13 teams in the league this year sport winning records, so there is a clear line in the sand between the best of the best, and the worst of the worst.
Now that Week 13 of the 2024 NFL Season is over, we can take a look at the current top-10 draft order for the 2025 NFL Draft.
1. Jacksonville Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars currently hold the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and could target a to OL prospect like Will Campbell or the most dynamic player in college football in Travis Hunter.
2. Las Vegas Raiders
Perhaps the first team in the 2025 NFL Draft that must take a QB, the Las Vegas Raiders may have their pick between Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders, the top-2 QBs in the NFL Draft next April.
3. New York Giants
The New York Giants desperately need to hope that one of Ward or Sanders can be a franchise QB and can be there for them at pick three in the 2025 NFL Draft, if that is where they indeed stay at.
4. New England Patriots
The New England Patriots took Drake Maye in the 2024 NFL Draft, so they are in a good spot under center, but this team needs to totally redo their offensive line and WR rooms, so that should be the top target for this team with the fourth pick.
5. Carolina Panthers
The momentum seems to be with the Carolina Panthers sticking with Bryce Young in 2025, so the Panthers first-round pick could go to a top wide receiver or left tackle in this coming NFL Draft class.
6. New York Jets
The New York Jets may not be picking high enough at this point to get Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders, and if they do end up staying around pick six, they should consider trading back in the first round.
7. Tennessee Titans
Will Levis may actually be developing. He's not been terrible this year, and it seems like he has been good enough to warrant another year in 2025. The Tennessee Titans could take a wide receiver with their first-round pick or even add another offensive tackle and shuffle their OL up a bit.
8. Cleveland Browns
Their latest loss on Monday Night Football keeps the Cleveland Browns picking relatively high in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. This team needs to hope that they can copy the Denver Broncos and find a stud rookie QB and hopefully be able to discard the bloated contract of one Deshaun Watson, much like Denver did with Bo Nix and Russell Wilson.
9. Cincinnati Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals are not going to make the playoffs, and it's odd that people are still holding out hope that they can turn this thing around. They're 4-8, and even winning out may not get them in, so it's time to mail it in. The Bengals must target a top defensive player with this pick, as that side of the ball has been a total disaster this year.
They are probably also losing WR Tee Higgins in free agency as well.
10. New Orleans Saints
Rounding out the current top-10 is the New Orleans Saints, a team that needs to rip it all down and rebuild. It's not clear what their path forward will be, but they are not going to go anywhere with this current foundation of players.