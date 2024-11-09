2025 NFL Mock Draft: Top-5 mock draft ahead of Week 10 action
Lets dial in this 2025 NFL Mock Draft and just focus in on the current top-5 order. Will the current teams picking be able to get a franchise-altering player? To the shock of no one, most of the teams who typically pick very high in a given NFL Draft are in need of a franchise QB. The huge downide to this in 2025 is that the projected QB class isn't expected to be all that great.
There may be two first-round caliber QB as we quickly head into the NFL Offseason and then into draft season, so this may force other teams who need a quarterback to get a bit creative. Well, as of now, we have a solid idea of what teams will most likely pick inside the top-5 of the 2025 NFL Draft.
We whipped up an NFL mock draft for the current top-5 order.
1. New England Patriots - Will Campbell, OT, LSU
The New England Patriots need a franchise left tackle and probably need multiple new starters along the offensive line. If the Pats want to sustain success in the NFL, they must shore up the offensive line before adding weapons for Maye. Good teams are built from the inside, out, so the hope is that the Pats do just that in the 2025 NFL Draft.
I went with Will Campbell here. He may profile as a guard at the next level, but the Pats will draft him and plug him in at LT for the future.
2. Jacksonville Jaguars - Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado
The Jacksonville Jaguars should not be this bad, but here we are. The team definitely has a lot to like with this roster actually, but some help is needed along the offensive line and perhaps even in the secondary. I would personally be shocked if GM Trent Baalke was still in the front office making decisions in 2025.
I went with Travis Hunter, who could legitimately play both cornerback and wide receiver in the NFL. Those two positions are ones that the Jags could address this coming offseason.
3. New Orleans Saints - Cam Ward, QB, Miami (FL)
Let's not get cute here, New Orleans. In this NFL mock draft, I went with Cam Ward, the QB from Miami (FL) and perhaps the first QB taken in the real NFL Draft in April. The Saints truly need to rebuild, and there is no better way to rebuild than to hit on a franchise quarterback.
The Derek Carr signing two offseasons ago was flat-out awful, and the hope here is that New Orleans can finally stop kicking the can down the road and actually try to build an NFL team the right way.
4. Carolina Panthers - Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama
The Carolina Panthers need to fully cut the cord on the Bryce Young experiment, regardless of how dysfunctional the team has been around him. Young isn't a franchise QB, period. In this NFL mock draft, I went with Jalen Milroe from Alabama, who could be a nice dual-threat QB for Panthers head coach Dave Canales to develop.
The issues with the Panthers somehow go deeper than the QB position, but getting the QB right fixes about 70% of things, so any mock draft that does not have Carolina taking a QB is probably wrong if you ask me.
5. Cleveland Browns - Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
Honestly, it would not shock me at all if Deion Sanders did whatever he could to prevent Shedeur Sanders from being drafted by certain teams. It just would not surprise me in the slightest, but this is the NFL, and you kind of have to just deal with it.
The Browns need to find a way to move on from the Deshaun Watson era. The contract situation will be something to see unfold, but there is a scenario where they simply do not start him again at QB, and I think Watson himself knows that. In this latest 2025 NFL mock draft, I went with Shedeur Sanders, a QB who is very good in the pocket, which is a huge plus for the NFL level.