The 2025 NFL Free Agency period begins in about one week. Where is the best destination for Aaron Rodgers? With recent news that the Los Angeles Rams and Matthew Stafford will be remaining together in 2025, one of the potential destinations for Aaron Rodgers is no more.

It seems like the four-time NFL MVP has a bit left in the tank, as he was actually quite efficient for the New York Jets down the stretch in the 2024 NFL Season. However, there are not many suitors, and one of the best QBs of all time may only be able to play for one more season.

Let's go over the top three destinations for Aaron Rodgers in free agency.

2025 NFL Offseason: 3 best destinations for Aaron Rodgers in free agency

3. Tennessee Titans

One destination that makes a bit of sense is the Tennessee Titans, who could come away with a QB at some point in the 2025 NFL Draft. They don't really have a bridge QB they could trot out there to remain competitive, but Aaron Rodgers could change that.

The other thing that could stick out to Rodgers is that the Titans are in the weak AFC South, so this could be his easiest path back to the postseason. The Titans hired Mike Borgonzi to be their new GM - he spent years with the Kansas City Chiefs.

And it does not seem like they are sold on a QB with the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. That could force them to use a mid-round pick on a QB, which could mean that the rookie needs a bit more time to get up to speed in the NFL.

Aaron Rodgers signing a one-year deal with the Tennessee Titans does make some sense for the 2025 NFL Season. Are there two better destinations for the quarterback to play next year?